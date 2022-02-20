Just in case anyone forgot Keagan Judd was one of the best wrestlers in the state, he delivered a resounding reminder this weekend at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Competing in his first state tournament since he won the Class 4 113-pound title as a freshman, the Sherando junior laid waste to the Class 4 145-pound field this year by recording two pins and two major decisions in four matches to win his second state title in two attempts.
Judd's championship — he won 14-2 in the finals — was part of a banner day for the Warriors program. Sherando placed second out of 50 teams, the highest state finish in the school's 28-year history. Freshman Anthony Lucchiani (120 pounds) also won a state title, beating Handley sophomore Nick Baker for the third time in three postseason finals matches, this time with a first period pin. In addition to bringing home a runner-up trophy, five Warriors returned to Frederick County with All-State medals after placing in the top five of their respective weight classes.
Great Bridge dominated the competition (235 points), but Sherando scored 120.5 points to edge Eastern View (117.5) in a close battle for second. Handley (three state placers) took 14th with 46 points, James Wood (two state placers) was 16th with 42 points, and Millbrook (one state placer) finished 28th with 23 points.
The Class 4 state tournament field looked a lot different this year with the return of schools that sat out last year's Virginia High School League season due to COVID-19 concerns. Sherando and rest of Frederick County didn't participate in 2021, and Great Bridge was one of the other schools that were making their first state tournament in two years.
Judd certainly made the most of his return trip, then he stepped up to a familiar place during the medal presentation.
"It feels pretty, pretty good to be back on top of that podium again," said Judd in a phone interview on Saturday night.
After pinning Zachary Ray of Heritage (Newport News) in two minutes, 18 seconds in the first round and Dinwiddie's Quentin Mankin 8-0 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Judd (45-4 record) faced Lightridge's Nicholas Marck on Saturday morning in the semifinals.
The match with Marck was a rematch of the Region 4C semifinals (all four Region 4C state qualifiers advanced to the state semifinals). Judd's match with Marck last week at Fauquier was not an easy one, as Judd's only points came by a penalty and an escape in a 2-0 win.
On Saturday, Judd got a takedown 16 seconds into the first period, a reversal four seconds into the second period, then another takedown 41 seconds into the third period for a 6-0 lead. Then with 40 seconds left in the match, he finished off Marck with a pin.
"The last week of practice, my coaches were saying you've got to open up and score some points," Judd said. "I really raised my practice level up and went harder."
In a surprise, Judd did not take on defending 145-pound state champion Noah Hall of Liberty in the finals. Judd — who defeated Hall 4-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District finals and 9-6 in the Region 4C finals — instead took on Dominion junior Santiago Pena, who defeated Hall 6-4 on a takedown with five seconds left in the semis. It was the first time they would face each other.
The finals match belonged to Judd. He led 4-0 after one period and 10-0 after two before finishing with the 14-2 win.
"Coach kept saying, 'Go out and score points, go out and score points,'" Judd said. "I just flipped the switch and kept widening the gap."
Sherando coach Brian Kibler said in a phone interview that he was impressed with how Judd wrestled this weekend.
"He just looked more comfortable out there, more confident," he said. "He was hitting his shots and forcing his action, which is something he really didn't do last week. He opened up a lead not only in the semifinals but in the finals and really put an exclamation point on his season."
Judd said while it was tough not being able to wrestle at last year's state tournament, there have been other events in his life that have been significantly more difficult to handle in the past year. Judd said the deaths of his great-grandmother Jessie, and JC Reedy, the father of Judd's best friend, Central wrestler Camden Reedy, hit him hard.
"This year, I was wrestling for myself, but I was wrestling for them, too," Judd said.
Lucchiani (44-6) pinned Miles Woody of Matoaca in 2:43 in the first round and Gavin Warner of Pulaski County in 24 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semis, he took on Elijah Smoot of Eastern View, who placed third at 113 pounds last year.
Lucchiani led 2-0 after two periods, but he opened the third period with a takedown and three near fall points for a 7-0 lead. Smoot had a reversal with 1:13 left, but Lucchiani reversed him back with 35 seconds remaining for a 9-2 win.
"I had to keep my head in it and do all my moves perfectly," said Lucchiani of his mindset going into the third period.
Lucchiani was expecting to see Great Bridge senior Max Martin in the finals, but Handley sophomore Nick Baker was there for him after making a spectacular run through the top half of the bracket.
In Friday's quarterfinals, Baker (42-5) defeated Region 4D champion Gianpaolo Ciatola of Louisa County 2-0 on a reversal 16 seconds into the third period, avenging Baker's 5-3 loss to Ciatola in the finals of the Judges Invitational on Jan. 15. Baker then beat Martin — the Class 4 106-pound state champion in 2020 and Region 4A champion this year — 4-3 in the semifinals, scoring the final points of the match on a takedown with 58 seconds left in the third period.
Lucchiani has had Baker's number this postseason though, pinning him in the first period of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament finals and defeating him 15-3 in the Region 4C finals. Based on those matches, Lucchiani said in a phone interview on Sunday morning that he knew what things he could do to succeed against Baker. But he also said he didn't go in assuming that history would repeat itself.
Lucchiani took Baker down 12 seconds into the match, then he eventually worked Baker into pinning position to end the match with 34 seconds left in the first period.
"He was just juiced and he was ready to go," Kibler said. "He settled in really quickly, and once he got that first takedown, it was business as usual."
Lucchiani is happy to win, but he's already looking forward to taking the next step toward becoming a four-time state champion, as well helping Sherando win a team state title. The Warriors will bring back 10 starters from this year's region and district team champions.
"Around 15 seconds after I won, I was super pumped, super hyped, obviously," Lucchiani said. "I was really excited for myself, my coaches and my teammates.
"But afterwards, you've just got to realize that it's on to the next season. I've got to defend it next year. I've got to keep training. I've got to keep building up my teammates, because we're going to get that title. Our team wants that title real bad."
This year's Warriors team certainly has a lot to be proud of. All nine Sherando state qualifiers won at least one match during the two-day tournament to contribute to Sherando's historic finish.
Others who earned medals for the Warriors were senior Aydan Willis, who had two pins and a 10-3 semifinal win before being pinned by undefeated Eastern View freshman Brett Clatterbaugh in 1:26 in the finals to finish second; junior Tyler Koerner (fourth at 126); and junior Brogan Teter (fifth at 152).
Kibler said it was great to see Willis have such a strong state tournament. This is Willis' only second full year of wrestling.
"What he did takes a lot of athleticism and a lot of hard work," Kibler said. "I give him all the credit in the world. For him to wrestle for a state championship is quite an accomplishment."
Kibler said Koerner had had some groin muscle and hip issues ever since the John Champe tournament on Jan. 22, which is why he forfeited the championship matches of both the district and region tournaments.
This weekend, Koerner went 3-2 and had a 7-5 sudden victory overtime win over Region 4D champion Owen Greslick in the quarterfinals. Greslick came back to beat Koerner in the third-place match.
"He's been running on basically no practice," Kibler said. "We were just rolling the dice and letting it rip. For him to get fourth in the state and pull that upset in the quarters, that was a big thing."
Kibler said Teter was hoping to finish higher than fifth, but he did finish his tournament with a 5-3 sudden victory overtime win against Fauquier's Reece Kuhns in the fifth-place match. The last time they met, Kuhns beat Teter 3-1 in sudden victory overtime in the district finals.
"A light switch went off in overtime," Kibler said. "He just absolutely wanted that takedown. He shot a single, tucked it in, and drove him over for the win in overtime. That was a big moment for him and the team."
That victory was just one example of everyone on the team fighting hard for a historic finish for Sherando. Kibler said he knew it was going to be difficult to overcome Great Bridge since the Wildcats qualified all 14 of their wrestlers, so his team finished as high as it realistically could have and met all of its postseason team goals this year. Lucchiani said Sherando's goal before the season was to win districts, regionals, and finish top five in the state.
"Every single point mattered," Kibler said. "It didn't matter if was Devin Hardy getting a pin in the consolation round, it didn't matter if it was Brandon Blair getting that one win he got, it didn't matter if it was Anthony pinning his kid in the finals for the two extra points.
"It truly was a team effort up and down the lineup this weekend. We needed every single point that we got. All year, when we've needed it, we've had our guys come through for us."
In addition to Baker, Handley had junior Simon Bishop place third at 160 for his second straight bronze medal at states (he was at 152 last year), and freshman Hayden Thompson place fifth at 106.
Bishop lost to Great Bridge's Ty Chittum 8-4 in the semifinals. Bishop took a 4-3 lead 10 seconds into the third period on a reversal, but Chittum reversed him back with 16 seconds left and added three near fall points. Bishop might have been less than 20 seconds away from a state title given that Chittum pinned Jefferson Forest's Matt Wirth in 2:50 in the title match.
James Wood freshman Colton Bendure placed second at 113 pounds and senior Braden Sitton placed fifth at 132.
Bendure had a takedown with 14 seconds left against Powhatan's Luke Wells in the semifinals to go up 3-1 and went on to win 3-2. In the championship match, Great Bridge senior and Region 4A champ Noah Ortiz built up a 10-0 lead before pinning Bendure with 10 seconds left in the second period.
Millbrook junior Jett Helmut placed fourth at 285.
