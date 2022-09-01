BERRYVILLE — Changes are being made at Clarke County High School to ensure proper accounting for admission fees at athletic events.
Chuck Bishop, superintendent of the county's public schools, said changes were planned prior to someone at a recent School Board meeting voicing concerns about accounting for "gate proceeds."
Each gate worker at an event now is responsible for counting and recording money he or she collects before turning it over to an athletic department administrator, Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Tuesday. The funds then are counted two more times by different people to ensure proper accounting, he wrote.
"This new process was in place prior to our first home volleyball game last week," Bishop wrote.
Aug. 24 was the start of the current school year.
Athletic program finances weren't expected to be a topic for discussion at the School Board meeting two days earlier. However, Vincent Marasco brought up the matter during a portion of the meeting reserved for public comments regarding matters not on the agenda.
Marasco identified himself as a frequent volunteer with high school sports activities and the parent of four children who have attended the county's schools.
He said the school's athletic director typically provides "cash boxes" to gate workers. The director then collects the boxes at the end of events, or at halftime if admission no longer is being charged.
"After that, I honestly have no idea what happens to the cash," Marasco told the board.
He questioned whether there is "any form of internal control or segregation of duties" among money collectors.
Money collected at matches belongs to the athletes — both girls and boys, Marasco asserted.
"Transparency is nonexistent," he continued. "We need to prove to parents and community members that the funds are being disbursed fairly for all of our high school sports teams."
Neither board members nor Bishop or Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett responded to Marasco's remarks. They usually don't respond to comments expressed during public comment times.
According to Bishop, neither the school division nor CCHS itself has heard any other complaints about how money is handled. That includes money pertaining to field trips and co-curricular activities — such as DECA or FFA — in addition to athletic events.
Laws require the division, as well as its school-based activity funds, to undergo yearly audits. No financial improprieties have been revealed in past audits, Bishop told The Star.
As for the changes in how money is handled, the division is "always looking at ways to improve our operating procedures," he wrote.
Bishop mentioned that some area schools now are selling event tickets through online apps which "virtually eliminates cash at the gate."
Yet "we have been hesitant to move in this direction because there is a service fee that is passed on to the purchaser," increasing the cost of attending an event, he continued. For example, a $7 ticket to a football game would cost someone $9.50.
Other options will be explored as officials become aware of them, he added.
