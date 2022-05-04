WINCHESTER — Those living in the 540 area code region will soon have to dial three more digits when making their phone calls — a three-digit area code, plus the seven-digit telephone number.
All calls in the 540 area code must include the area code beginning May 14, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
The change will make way for the new 826 area code. Once the new area code is implemented, all 10 digits must be dialed because phones with different area codes may have the same last seven digits.
Beginning June 14, the new 826 area code will be given to new telephone lines, as available 540 numbers are expected to run out. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, available 540 area code numbers are expected to be exhausted during 2022's second quarter.
Residents and businesses with 540 phone numbers will not receive a new number and no one’s 540 number will change.
The 540 area code, which was established in 1996, includes the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including Front Royal, Winchester, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton and Waynesboro.
The SCC said benefits of the new 826 area code include existing customers being able to retain the 540 area code, an easier education process, minimal financial impacts on businesses and not splitting localities into separate area codes.
Negative aspects include 10-digit dialing for local calls, customers having to reprogram auto-dialing equipment and costs to update phone numbers on signage and printed material.
Plans to address the depleting 540 area code phone numbers began in June 2019. It can take up to 36 months for the process to conclude and a new area code to be implemented, according to the SCC.
For more information, visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/540-Area-Code-Exhaust-Relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.