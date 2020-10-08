BERRYVILLE — Organizers hope changes being made to one of the town’s most popular holiday traditions will spur more people to show off their decorating skills.
There will be no entry fee for this year’s “Parking Meters on Parade,” co-sponsored by the town and Berryville Main Street, a nonprofit organization that promotes downtown and encourages businesses to locate there.
Also, there will be a new prize category: People’s Choice, which will be determined by the public via social media. Other categories will include Best Meter by a Family, Individual, or Friends; Best Meter by a Business; Best Meter by a Nonprofit Group; Best Use of Recycled and/or Natural Materials; and the Grand Prize.
The annual competition enables residents, businesses and organizations to create unique designs for parking meters during the holiday season, which this year will be observed from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
“The decorations always show tremendous creativity in both the designs and the use of materials,” said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations. “It’s also great seeing residents and visitors taking photos of their favorite decorations.”
Because meters will be covered with decorations, coins cannot be deposited in them. That means free parking for people visiting the central business district to shop in its stores and dine in its restaurants.
Thirty-two applications to decorate meters were received last year. However, not all of the applicants decorated their meters, Dunkle said.
Except for the parking meter contest, local officials haven’t yet determined which annual holiday events will be held and which ones will have to be suspended this year. The COVID-19 pandemic is limiting public gatherings and events.
So the meter contest is “one of the few events we’ll be able to hold this holiday” season, said Dunkle. Organizers want as many people as possible to participate to help them get in the festive spirit.
The contest is open to all Berryville and Clarke County residents, businesses, school groups and nonprofit groups. Applications, which are required, are available online at berryvilleva.gov as well as in brochure racks in the lobby of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court near downtown.
Nov. 18 will be the deadline to submit applications. Parking meters will be assigned to participants after all applications are received.
Decorations can be installed during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Berryville Architectural Review Board members will be the judges. They will tour downtown on Dec. 2 to determine the winners in the five categories other than People’s Choice. Judges will only consider new decorations — previously used decorations are permitted, but they will not be judged.
Plans are to announce the contest winners during Berryville’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in Rose Hill Park. If the pandemic results in the tree lighting being cancelled, winners will be notified by that date, Dunkle said.
For more information on the contest, contact Dunkle at 540-955-4081 or email at planner@berryvilleva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.