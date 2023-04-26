BERRYVILLE — Property owners and developers in Clarke County may have to pay — or pay more — to obtain zoning permits.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has approved an updated list of fees charged by the county's Planning & Zoning Department. Some fees were lowered or eliminated, while others have increased.
"We wanted to make sure they accurately reflect" the county's costs for processing specific types of applications, Planning Director Brandon Stidham told the board.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board's vice chair, asked Stidham for further explanation. Stidham replied that fees should reflect factors such as time it takes for staff and county panels to review applications, as well as costs to notify owners of nearby properties and the public, as is often required.
A $50 fee will be charged for a permit to use agricultural land for tourism activities. A permit for a proposed group home, or a land-use change for which a site development plan isn't required, will cost $100. A permit for a winery, brewery or distillery on a farm will cost $300.
Until now, fees haven't been charged for those things.
A fee of $20 per square foot previously was imposed on someone wanting to install a new sign or replace an existing one. Now, there's a $50 base fee plus an additional $2 charge per square foot that a new sign would cover.
The revised fee schedule eliminated a $1,250 fee for the county Board of Zoning Appeals to consider a subdivision ordinance variation.
A $250 fee for a land evaluation and site assessment, commonly known as a LESA, also was revoked.
Those are just some of the changes. For more information about the new fee schedule, call the Planning & Inspections Department at 540-955-5132.
The schedule became effective immediately upon its adoption, Stidham said.
Fees for similar types of permits issued in nearby localities were examined to determine what's appropriate for Clarke County to charge, Stidham added.
David Weiss, the supervisors' chair and Buckmarsh District representative, said he thinks the new schedule is "more fair" than the one it replaced.
In another matter, the supervisors have scheduled a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. May 16 on the Virginia Department of Transportation's Six-Year Plan for secondary roads in the county.
The only listed project is paving about a mile of Lockes Mill Road during the summer of 2024. The targeted section currently is unpaved.
A document indicates VDOT by then will have about $423,000 to cover the project. Officials anticipate that will be enough.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said he'd like to find out how much it costs VDOT to maintain specific roads in the county.
Weiss told County Administrator Chris Boies to look into that.
Also, the supervisors reappointed Katherine Berger to the county's Historic Preservation Commission. Her new four-year term will expire in May 2027.
Berger currently is the commission's vice chair.
