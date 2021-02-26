The term "cancel culture" is rapidly losing its meaning. Just as Donald Trump adopted the term "fake news," which originally referred to the misinformation flow that was a crucial part of his 2016 campaign, and was used to disparage his opponents and critics (or even just factual reporters) in the news media, so, too, "cancel culture" is beginning to mean both itself and its opposite, depending who's using the term.
"Cancel culture" was first conceived to describe a leftwing phenomenon of imposing Draconian penalties on those who transgress woke sensibilities, even unintentionally. Reason's Robby Soave offered a good summary of what it usually includes: "(A) relatively obscure victim; an offense that is either trivial, or misunderstood, or so long ago that it ought to have been forgotten; and an unjust and disproportionate social sanction."
David Shor, a progressive who labors to get Democrats elected, lost his job at a data analytics firm because he tweeted an academic study showing that riots tend to help Republicans in election years. The study had been published in a leading journal and authored by a Black academic. No matter. Because it debuted in the midst of the first protests against George Floyd's murder, it was deemed by some progressives to be "concern trolling."
Progressives tend to anathematize. The examples are, alas, copious.
But conservatives are now hijacking the term to refer to any criticism at all, no matter how justified. Attempting to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments is "cancel culture" according to Rep. Jim Jordan. And Rep. Matt Gaetz described Trump's second impeachment as the "zenith of cancel culture." Sorry, no. When you're a conspiracy-mongering fanatic like Greene or an insurrectionist like Trump, you've got to expect a little blowback.
Certainly, intolerance of anti-Trump views has come to characterize big swaths of the right. They're practicing their own form of wokeness. So perhaps sane people can agree that both of these tendencies are stupid, narrow-minded and antithetical to the values of a free society?
But even short of that, those who wish to end the practice should desist from invoking the term. By labeling any criticism or contradiction as "canceling," they're cheapening the concept.
Mona Charen's column is syndicated by Creators.
(10) comments
Let us remember Winston Churchill: “A lie is half way around the world before truth has its pants on”. Those in the Trump Cult will believe anything that furthers their belief.
Most sane people activate that brain cell called “filter” and use it to analyze the information that comes their way. Even us Democrats know there is no perfection. We just want someone to run the country, work for the American people, help us to recover from the catastrophe created by Trump, and do it honestly.
Trump was working for the American People. Biden is working for his family's wealth, and this is far more nefarious than any of Biden's cultists ever accused Trump of carrying out.
tRump has never worked for anyone but tRump...you can not possibly be as thick headed stupid as you write. Your school systems failed you "conservative".
I’m starting to sense, as you and many others may have already- they may actually believe it, or be in too deep to allow their egos to admit it, but either way there is no way to reach the level of out-of-touch it takes to get to a place where you actually write in a public forum “Trump was working for the American people. Biden is working for his family’s wealth....”
Upon winning the 2016 Nevada primary, Trump’s own remarks are most appropriate here...
“We won the evangelicals,” Trump said. “We won with young. We won with old. We won with highly educated. We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated.”
Indeed he does love the ignorant, and “Conservative” has shown us why in 2 sentences that defy the laws of gravity, decency, and truthfulness.
Funny thing about those Evangelicals: They wailed, and wrung their hands, and prayed, and had prophetic visions and Trump still lost. I, too, am a Christian. I, too, prayed. I prayed to save our country and it’s people from an incompetent narcissistic man. My prayers were heard. Or I could say almost 81 million voters heard.
Evangelicals are still in their sackcloth and ashes beating themselves because their “visions” proved false. Then there’s the idea that if God even gives our petty politics a second thought or any kind of divine thought.
Oh my! This "worked for the American people", again. How? By charging exhorbitant prices for the SS to stay at Moronolago and other Trump properties that taxpayers paid for? Golf carts that taxpayers paid for? Government agencies having parties at Trump hotels, which helped who out, exactly? Working while napping during the pandemic? Telling us it was a hoax while admitting to an interviewer that it was "bad." That was really working for the people, right? Having a big fancy July 4 "parade" was working for us how,exactly? And his kids getting richer through patents and other "contacts" makes Hunter look like Dennis the Menace. Cozying up to autocratic leaders and alienating allies really adds to his legacy of working for us? Installing "acting" heads of cabinet positions so they couldn't scrutinized is amazing! Do you spout this stuff with a straight face? The American people could hear the "cha-ching" for the trump family from miles away when he did something
Exactly! Under DJTrump the Republican party lost control of the House, the Senate, and the Presidency. So by all means, have at it and keep up the support of him. Their idiocy is our win😂🤣👏👏👏
That might be true if Trump worked. He didn’t. Those who briefed him had to rewrite and present briefings like they were talking with a 7 year old. Someone who spends the morning watch cable news is not working. He hated press conferences because he could easily be asked a question where he didn’t know the answer. He’d just resort to name calling or stomp out like a spoiled child.
Trump was for Trump. Biden works for the American people. Get your facts straight.
Amazing that people push this stuff. I know "never Hilruys" that voted for the man and they see through him, finally.
There is the phrase, “public servant.” Regardless of what you think of Biden, he has been one for decades. While still president elect, Joe Biden and Dr. Biden spent a cold day passing out food to the hungry. These were the long lines of hungry caused by Trump mismanagement and incompetent response to the pandemic. Where was Trump? The sniveling coward was sulking in his office and, for all I know, hiding under his desk sucking him thumb, plotting with other traitors how to overthrow a fair and secure election. That is Not public service. It is traitors and criminals plotting steal what isn’t theirs and they couldn’t win honestly.
