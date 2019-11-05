Two men have been charged with a Sept. 23 drive-by shooting into a Frederick County home that had numerous people inside.
The shooting occurred at a house in the 900 block of Old Baltimore Road, according to a criminal complaint. The incident was reported at approximately 8 p.m.
The complaint said 17 bullet holes were found in the house. A parked vehicle was also struck. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email on Monday that several 9 mm slugs and one .45 caliber slug was recovered by police. No one was hurt in the shooting.
James Bailey McKeegan, 20, of the 400 block of Shenandoah Place in Winchester, was arrested in connection with the incident. The complaint said he admitted to taking part in the shooting with pistols he borrowed from an unnamed person. The complaint didn’t give a motive for the shooting.
McKeegan was charged with five counts each of attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building and shooting a firearm from a vehicle. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Monday night. He is due in Frederick General District Court for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Millholland wouldn’t say what led to McKeegan’s arrest, but he credited “multiple interviews and good police work” by investigators.
The suspected driver remained at-large on Monday night and hasn’t been named by police. He has been charged with the same offenses as McKeegan.
