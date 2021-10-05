WINCHESTER — The father charged in the non-fatal overdose of his baby daughter had the charge against him dismissed on Sept. 22.
Curtis Gene Newnum III was charged with cruelty or injury to a child after the Feb. 26 overdose in Newnum’s home in the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue. The baby had to be hospitalized for several days.
Jennifer Elizabeth Jones, the baby’s mother, told police she mistakenly gave the 8-month-old liquid methadone instead of liquid Tylenol. Jones had a prescription for the methadone.
Police said Newnum was charged because the terms of the protective order against him stated he was supposed to supervise visits between Jones and the baby. They said he left the baby with Jones and left the home.
In August, Jones entered into a plea agreement with a disposition delayed until Aug. 3, 2022. The 39-year-old Jones, who had been charged with child abuse/neglect, pleaded to an amended misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. If she meets the terms of the agreement, the charge will be dropped in August.
