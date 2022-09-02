WINCHESTER — For reasons that have not been publicly disclosed, a Maryland man charged with attempted murder walked free on Friday morning after most of the charges against him were dismissed in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Uzoma Ubachinyere Ogbunigwe, 24, of the 12300 block of Round Tree Lane in Bowie, Maryland, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, maliciously shooting at an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The four charges, which could have put Ogbunigwe in prison for more than 20 years, stemmed from a Christmas Eve shooting outside the home of Elijah Tumusiime in the 100 block of Copperfield Lane near Winchester.
All four counts were dismissed Thursday at the beginning of a jury trial in Frederick County Circuit Court. On Friday, Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kristen G. Zalenski said she was not at liberty to discuss the circumstances that led to the dismissals, and there is nothing in Ogbunigwe's court files that shed light on the situation.
The only charge against Ogbunigwe that was not dropped was a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. In that case, the Frederick County jury found him not guilty.
Ogbunigwe had been accused of using a semi-automatic handgun to try and kill Tumusiime following an argument over a woman who lived in Tumuslime's Copperfield Lane home.
According to court documents, Tumusiime was inside the house with two other people shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 when he was awakened by another resident and told Ogbunigwe was outside.
When Tumusiime opened the front door and stepped outside, he allegedly saw Ogbunigwe standing about 20 yards away and holding a firearm. Ogbunigwe allegedly asked that a woman who lived there return a gift he had given to her. Tumusiime reportedly retrieved the gift, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.
“By this point, Mr. Ogbunigwe was approximately 3 to 5 feet away from Mr. Tumusiime,” Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator D.G. Crider wrote in a search warrant affidavit. “Mr. Tumusiime stated he next heard a gunshot and felt the wind path of the bullet go by his cheek.”
The bullet reportedly struck Tumusiime's house, court records state. No one was hurt, and investigators later found a discharged bullet on a bathroom floor inside the home.
After allegedly firing the gun, Ogbunigwe left the scene in a Chevrolet Camaro, court records state. Deputy John T. Fauver of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint that he chased the car at speeds as high as 115 mph, but the driver refused to stop and eventually got away.
Five days later, on Dec. 29, Ogbunigwe was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation in Fairfax County. The next day, the Fairfax County Police Department arrested him on the warrants out of Frederick County.
Ogbunigwe had been held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since being transferred from the jail in Fairfax on Jan. 19. According to detention center records, he was released from custody at 9:18 a.m. on Friday.
