STEPHENS CITY — A boy who allegedly assaulted a fellow student in an Aylor Middle School bathroom and posted an inappropriate image on Snapchat will be charged with misdemeanor assault and unlawful dissemination of an image of another, according to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
The incident occurred on March 16 when a student who was using the bathroom was grabbed from behind by the boy and photographed with the suspect's phone, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Julian K. Berger, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Aylor school resource officer. “The victim was not consenting to the images being taken,” Berger wrote.
Berger wrote that he was told by the suspect that he'd sent "unsolicited pornographic images" of the boy's penis to a girl through Snapchat, a phone app popular with young people for exchanging images, texts and videos. Images typically disappear after 10 seconds but can be saved through screen captures.
Steve Edwards, Frederick County Public Schools spokesman, said in an email last week that the incident was "reported promptly and addressed" in accordance with the school division's policies on discipline and use of phones by students. "Due to laws regarding student privacy, I cannot share additional information about the matter, the individuals involved, or any disciplinary actions taken," Edwards said.
The division's student code of conduct says students will be disciplined for assaults or bullying. The definition of bullying includes use of computers and phones in a way that is intended to "harm, intimidate or humiliate" the victim. Students found to have assaulted or bullied other students can be suspended or expelled.
