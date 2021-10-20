WINCHESTER — Charges against homicide suspect Adam Marcus Griffin were dismissed and then refiled in Winchester Circuit Court Tuesday.
The legal maneuver was due to Griffin's trial being delayed until Feb. 3. It had been scheduled to start today. The delay was related to new evidence that was turned over last week to prosecutors by the family of victim Lorenzo Coles Wheeler, according to Heather D. Hovermale, acting Winchester commonwealth's attorney.
Griffin, 36, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street, is accused of shooting Wheeler, a 30-year-old city resident, in front of 312 N. Kent St. on June 30, 2020. He was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony. He also faces a solicitation of murder charge after being accused of trying to to kill a person connected to the crime while he was jailed.
Griffin wasn't charged with murdering Wheeler until Nov. 19, but he's been jailed since July 2, 2020, when he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. That charge has since been dismissed.
Defense attorney Howard J. Manheimer had sought dismissal of the murder charge, but told Judge Brian M. Madden that it was unfair that his client has been jailed for 16 months without a trial. Prior to the disclosure of new evidence, Manheimer had sought dismissal of the charges. He contended the original indictment of Griffin by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury was tainted by off-the-record testimony by a police detective.
In a motion filed Friday, Hovermale denied any grand jury improprieties. She said the original indictments were "supported by probable cause arising solely from sworn testimony." She said the re-filing of charges was due to the unforeseen delay, which provided additional time to prosecutors and the defense and "an abundance of caution."
Neither Hovermale or Manheimer have said what the new evidence is. Police haven't disclosed a motive for Wheeler's killing. Griffin and Wheeler knew one another and each had lengthy criminal records prior to the killing.
