WINCHESTER — Starting Monday, Access Independence (Ai) will have a new executive director.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV has been hired to lead the Winchester-based nonprofit organization. He is coming to Ai after serving as director of business services at NW Works since 2014.
“We really want to build this organization,” Harbaugh said this week. “We really want to help more folks with disabilities. That’s what it’s about.”
Founded in 1985, Ai aims to provide an array of independent living services for people with disabilities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley so they can live on their own.
Examples of services offered include a Youth in Transition Program, which assists young adults with disabilities who are transitioning from school to work, college or moving out on their own, and a Deaf & Hard of Hearing Program that provides support and opportunities for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/blind, and/or speech disabled.
Harbaugh said his time at NW Works, which is a local nonprofit that helps secure jobs for people with disabilities, impressed upon him the value and need for creating equal opportunities for those with disabilities.
“A community is best when [people with disabilities] have jobs and employment, when they have they same opportunities as everybody else,” he said. “That’s what these folks are yearning for. They’re yearning for a place, a meaning, jobs, skills, development.”
Harbaugh, who earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA from Shenandoah University, said he can’t wait to be an advocate for Ai’s clients and make the community more accessible for those with disabilities.
He succeeds Donald Price, who resigned Dec. 31 after serving as executive director since 2007. Price had been involved with Ai since 1997.
Karen Harris, who has been serving as interim executive director, will work alongside Harbaugh as assistant executive director and accounting manager. She has been with the organization for 19 years.
“The board is excited for Ai’s future with Mr. Harbaugh’s grant writing and community connections and Ms. Harris’ extensive knowledge of Ai’s programs and services,” said Louise Garrett, who is Ai’s board president.
Ai is located at 324 Hope Drive in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.