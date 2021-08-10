Charles S. Brown
Charles S. Brown, 76 of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center. Charles was born in Boston, MA to the late Charles Jr. and Janice Brown. Charles married Jacqueline “Jacki” Stone on August 30, 1969 in Ladysmith, WI. Surviving with Charles’ wife Jacki are his son’s Richard Brown, and Stephen and wife Michelle Brown; grandchildren, Hailey and Kelsye Brown, and brother, James Brown.
Charlie attended Perkins School for the Blind, and Wellesley High School. He received an A.B. from Harvard in 1967. He then went to Northwestern Law School where he received a JD and passed the Illinois and Connecticut bars in 1970.
Charlie then joined the
Department of Labor Solicitor’s Office. In 1982
Charlie received the Departments’ Distinguished Career Service award. In 1991 he was appointed Designated Agency Ethics Official at the National Science Foundation. In 2006, he received the Foundation’s Gold Medal for his accomplishments.
After retiring in 2007, Charlie opened his own law practice and became active in the American Bar Association, where he served on its Commission on Disability Rights and its standing Committee on Election Law, and the Council of the ABA’s Senior Lawyers Division.
He was a lifelong member of the National Federation of the Blind and President of the National Federation of the Blind Virginia for 26 years. In 2006, he received the Federation’s Jacobus tenBroek award. It is considered the highest form of achievement within the NFB.
He was also active in Kiwanis Club of Arlington, and was a member of Rock Spring Congregational Church, where he continued to serve Arlington and the community in various positions throughout his life.
Services for Charles will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St. Winchester, VA 22601 (540-662-6633).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The National Federation of the Blind of Virginia (NFBV.org/give) or the Chaplaincy Fund (SVWC.org/donate-now).
For full details please visit the obituaries and tribute wall at: https://ompsfuneralhome.com/obituary/charles-s-brown/
