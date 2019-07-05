Charles William Racey went to be with the Lord on July 02, 2019.
Charles was born in 1938, the ninth of twelve children. Raymond Mitchell Racey, Sr. and Ola Mae Rosenberger Racey were his parents.
Charles was a 1958 graduate of James Wood High School and attended Shenandoah College and Northern VA Community College.
He served as a paratrooper in the United States Army from 1958-1961, including a tour in the 82nd Airborne Division as well as the European Theater.
Charles married Barbara Haines Racey, November, 1963.
Charles worked at Crown Cork and Seal in various positions, he retired after almost 41 years of service in April, 2004.
Charles attended Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Raymond Jr, Jack and Franklin Racey and sisters Hazel Myrick, Mildred Georger and Naomi Middleton.
Surviving Charles are his wife of 56 years, Barbara, daughter Rachelle (Lee) Godwin of Richmond, VA; daughter Monique (Mark) Garfinkel of Berkeley Springs, WV; son Aaron Racey of Cross Junction, VA and son Alex (Carly) Racey of Castle Rock, CO. Fourteen grandchildren: Chance, Connor and Cody Godwin, Casey Foltz, Ashley Racey, Annabelle and Elli Racey, Stella, Andrew and Chloe Garfinkel, Will, Ava, Sam and Luke Racey. Charles also had 7 great-grandchildren: Alice, Edward and Charles Wesley Godwin; Valentine, Leo and Claudia Foltz and Alexander Godwin.
Charles is also survived by brothers Joseph and John Racey and sisters Martha Wakeman, Jeannette Alexander and Ann Butler. Charles also had many nieces and nephews.
Charles was well known around Frederick County for his wonderful gardens. Strangers would stop to ask him questions about it. Charles also shared his produce with family and friends. He was an expert fisherman and hunter. His deer jerky was well received by many including soldiers all around the globe, Charles also knew a lot about construction and built many houses. He was a master of many things, he could fabricate or fix almost anything; Charles was always willing to help others under any circumstances. The family always looked forward to his Sunday dinners and many others received the benefit of his cooking. Charles enjoyed his family and his friends who stopped by to see him, his pastor and church family meant a lot to him.
The family appreciates so much those that prayed for him during these last few months. We would like to thank those at the Winchester Medical Center for taking such good care of him in April and last few days of his life. Charles fought the good fight and wanted to live, but the Lord had other plans for him. He is now in a much better place. We will always miss him.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10 to 11 am at Omps Funeral Home on Amherst Street, Winchester, VA. A memorial service will begin at 11 am with Pastors Steve Rebert Jr. and Sr. officiating. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Turnpike, Winchester, VA 22603 or donate to your favorite charity in memory of Charles.
