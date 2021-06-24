WINCHESTER — Reservations for a party of seven in Winchester Circuit Court.
The seven are restaurant owners accused of embezzlement. They were indicted by a Winchester grand jury June 15. They're accused of not paying nearly $48,000 in city meal taxes last year.
Establishments make monthly payments to the city for the 6% meals tax. Comparative analysis and random audits are used to ensure compliance.
The tax raised about $8 million for the city last year and was paid by 216 establishments, according to Treasurer Jeffrey L. Barbour. From 2017 through last year, the tax raised about $33.6 million, but revenue was down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Besides killing some 602,000 Americans, COVID-19 infected bar and restaurant revenue nationally due to shutdowns and limited seating to prevent the virus from spreading. Some 110,000 establishments permanently or temporarily closed last year, according to Fortune Magazine, which cited statistics from a National Restaurant Association report. Some 2.5 million jobs were lost and revenue was down $240 billion.
Barbour said city officials were sensitive to hardships caused by COVID. He said the seven owners were sent multiple monthly letters and notices that they owed money, and the city delayed taking legal action. In February of last year, City Council approved allowing the tax to be unpaid without any interest or penalties through May of last year.
"We gave them an opportunity to pay and get caught up," Barbour said. "It fell on deaf ears."
Barbour, who took office in 2014, said charging restaurant owners with embezzlement is unusual. The first time it occurred on his watch was when three people were charged in 2018. Barbour said not taking action would've been unfair to establishments that paid the tax. He said if the accused owners pay up, the charges will likely be dropped. Those charged are:
- Cheryl Ash, 57, of the 100 block of Triple J. Road in Berryville, owner of Sweet Nola's Southern Food Lounge. Ash is accused of owing $18,443.
- David Jeovany Ayala, 42, of the 100 block of Woodrow Road in Frederick County, owner of El Palenque Bar & Grill. Ayala is accused of owing $4,244.
- Barbara J. Hineline, 58, of the 500 block of Colston Place in Winchester, owner of Fresco Kitchen. Hineline is accused of owing $4,127.
- Jennifer Nolasco Argueta, 30, of the first block of Glaize Avenue in Winchester, owner of Paradise Bakery & Deli. Nolasco Argueta is accused of owing $10,976.
- Jose E. Nolasco, age unknown, of the 700 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, owner of El Paraiso Winchester Deli & Grocery. Nolasco is accused of owing $3,930.
- Mirna Elena Rivera, 57, address unknown, owner of Mirna's Pupuseria & Restaurant. Rivera is accused of owing $5,221.
- Jisu Zheng, 41, of the 2800 block of Packer Street in Winchester, owner of China House II. Zheng is accused of owing $960.
