It looks like someone is on Santa’s nice list.
If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Round Hill Shopping Center in Frederick County for Wednesday night’s drawing, be sure to check it because you could be $1 million richer.
The winning ticket was sold at the store, which is located at 2578 Northwestern Pike.
The winning numbers for the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing were 4-23-37-61-67, and the Powerball number was 7, according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery. The winning ticket sold at the Round Hill Shopping Center matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.
Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to the claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.
The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.
Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.
The jackpot for this Saturday’s Powerball is an estimated $304 million, while the jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions is an estimated $310 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.