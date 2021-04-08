WINCHESTER — Cheers to Charity has set out to be an advocate for nonprofits in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Launched in January, the local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization will choose a local organization each year to support with funds.
This year, Cheers to Charity has chosen the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as its beneficiary.
“We chose the food bank because of COVID and the increase of food insecurity that they’ve started seeing. The food bank told us they’d seen a 24% increase in community members without food and 16% had never needed food assistance before,” said Jeanne Mezzatesta, Cheers to Charity board president. “Listening to this story of people not having food and these families’ struggles, we realized how important the food bank is and we wanted to support it this year.”
The goal is to raise $10,000 over a 10-week period. The group is about halfway there. Donations are being accepted through the second week of May.
Typically, Cheers to Charity has an event around the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and usually one during the summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the group to shift its focus to online efforts. The group plans to host an event this summer at a farm in Frederick County.
“It’s a little more challenging during COVID. In the past, we’d host public events at various locations or private homes,” Mezzatesta said. “I think we’ll get back into that once the vaccine is more widespread and people are more comfortable interacting with one another.”
Group members mainly met through previously organizing fundraisers for Blue Ridge Hospice.
"We’re a group of volunteers that for the last 10 years have been doing fundraising and putting together events to support other charities in the region. We were doing really well together, so we decided we should probably form something official,” Mezzatesta said. “Over a 10-year period, we were raising about $50,000 a year through small donations. Through the community’s help, we all have been making a difference.”
Volunteers in the organization range from about 28 to 65 years old, Mezzatesta said.
“Some of the group have been touched by the charities that we’ve helped, then they wanted to give back, too,” she added. “It’s grown from people who live here and have spent their lives here and that have noticed needs.”
Cheers to Charity has a board of directors that also includes a secretary and treasure and 12 members in total.
The group is very social, so many of their fundraisers and built around fun, including board meetings.
“We like to have happy hours and do things that people want to come to while also supporting the community,” Mezzatesta said. “We sort of combined fundraising with fun raising.”
Mezzatesta encouraged folks to find ways to get involved in a charity of their choosing, even if that just means a $1 donation.
“Even though we can’t all be together and raise money in person, it’s still super important. These online drives that organizations are doing are still really crucial to the people in need,” she said. “Some people don’t understand that even making those online donations are really impactful. You might feel like you’re not doing much, but it’s really important stuff. When there’s children without food, it’s important to give. Every dollar means something.
For more information about Cheers to Charity, visit the organization on Facebook at Cheers to Charity - Winchester, VA or its website at cheerstocharityva.org.
