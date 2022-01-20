WINCHESTER — When people work together, there's no limit to the great things they can accomplish.
Case in point: Cheers to Charity, a Winchester-based philanthropic organization, worked for a full year to raise money for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. On Thursday morning, 12 months worth of fundraising culminated in the presentation of a $30,000 check to the agency that provides free food to struggling families and individuals in the Shenandoah Valley.
Since the food bank has arrangements with various suppliers to buy grocery items at a discount, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said Cheers to Charity's $30,000 will translate into 120,000 meals for the region's less fortunate.
"Your support allows us to do so much in the community," McKee told Cheers to Charity representatives during Thursday's check presentation. "We're really dependent on these kind of efforts and the generosity of individuals to really get the work done."
Jeanne Mezzatesta, president of Cheers to Charity's board of directors, said her nonprofit group formed in 2020 after many of its members had collaborated for a decade on various fundraisers for Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester. They decided to use their knowledge and experience to form a new philanthropic group that would pick one charity per year to support through in-person and online fundraising activities.
The first nonprofit selected was Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, a Verona-based agency with distribution centers in Winchester, Charlottesville and Lynchburg that works with food pantries, churches, schools and shelters to provide nutritious food to an average of 118,300 people per month in its 25-county service area.
"We had a few candidates that we considered, but with the pandemic situation and the food insecurities in this area, we chose you," Mezzatesta told McKee on Thursday.
Karen Ratzlaff, chief philanthropy officer for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, noted that about 38,000 of its 118,300 monthly clients live in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Most of Cheers to Charity's 11 board members were in attendance for Thursday's check presentation at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank's Winchester distribution center, the Lord Fairfax Area Branch, at 1802 Roberts St. Also on hand were several administrators from the food bank's Verona headquarters and the man who runs the Winchester branch, Jarret Tomalesky.
Mezzatesta said it was a challenge raising $30,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic because Cheers to Charity's forte is hosting in-person social events. Due to the coronavirus, they could only hold three face-to-face gatherings in 2021; most of the money for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank came from online fundraising and corporate sponsors.
"We're thrilled," Mezzatesta said, because she initially expected to raised about $10,000 for the food bank. "We worked really hard."
Fundraising went so well, she said, that Cheers to Charity was able to give $10,000 to the food bank midway through the yearlong campaign. The remaining $20,000 that was presented on Thursday represented the money raised in the second half of 2021.
"You guys are awesome," Mezzatesta told food bank representatives. "Thank God you're here."
Once the check was presented, Cheers to Charity announced that Froggy's Closet will be its beneficiary for 2022.
Froggy's Closet, an outreach of the nonprofit Families Reaching Out Group, is located in downtown Winchester and provides clothing, toys and support to children in the foster-care system. It also sends kids in need to summer camp, hosts birthday parties and other celebrations for children who have never had such an experience, and offers educational resources and camaraderie to adults with foster families.
To learn more about Cheers to Charity and its mission to help local nonprofits, visit cheerstocharityva.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.