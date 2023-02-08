WINCHESTER — For the second year in a row, the French and Indian War Foundation of Winchester is partnering with Winchester Brew Works to celebrate George Washington’s birthday.
“It’s really just to raise awareness of George Washington’s early career here, what he did here,” foundation Secretary Donna Leight said on Monday. “Last year was a huge success so we want to do it again.”
Festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. Presidents’ Day, Feb. 20, with a free-to-watch military muster conducted by the Capt. George Mercer Company of Col. George Washington’s Virginia Regiment reenactment group.
“That will include a march down the walking mall to George Washington’s Office [at 32 W. Cork St.], then they’ll come up to the site of Fort Loudoun [at 419 N. Loudoun St.] and be joined by the Hiram Masonic Lodge of Winchester to lay a wreath honoring Col. Washington and Capt. Mercer, who were both Masonic brothers,” said Scott Straub, a board member with the nonprofit French and Indian War Foundation in Winchester.
Washington was 16 when he first came to Winchester in March 1748 as part of a team surveying the city, which was then known as Frederick Town. He joined the Virginia militia in 1752 and, as a colonel in the Colonial army, established an office on West Cork Street to oversee construction of Fort Loudoun, a military compound designed to protect the region from incursions by Native Americans and the French.
Today, the only remnant of Fort Loudoun is a hand-dug water well located behind a single-family home owned by the French and Indian War Foundation at 419 N. Loudoun St. The fort itself has long since vanished but a painted outline shows visitors at the site its size, location and orientation.
The reenactment group will take up stations at the fort from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 to demonstrate military drills and the daily lives of the men who fought in Washington’s regiment. One of the reenactors will be Frederick Meyle, a Millbrook High School student with a passion for the past.
“My grandfather got me into history and from there, it spiraled into me getting more and more involved in these events,” said Frederick, who is president of Millbrook’s History Club.
The teen is so committed to preserving history, his mom said he went to great lengths to pay for his reenactment uniform and equipment.
“He sold his Xbox and a whole bunch of things he wasn’t using,” Rebecca Meyle said.
While the 16-year-old Frederick would have been old enough to fight alongside Washington in the 18th century, he isn’t old enough to fully indulge in the second half of the French and Indian War Foundation’s birthday celebration on Feb. 20. That’s because people need to be 21 or older to sample the special beer being brewed up for the occasion by Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St., about two blocks from the Fort Loudoun site.
For the second year in a row, the microbrewery is preparing an exclusive beer called Fort Loudoun Lager. The drink’s recipe is based on that of a beer Col. James Wood handed out to voters in 1758 in front of what is now the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum in downtown Winchester to entice their support for Washington’s bid to join Virginia’s House of Burgesses. The ploy worked and the 26-year-old Washington was elected to his first political office. Thirty-one years later, on April 30, 1789, he was sworn in as the first president of the United States.
Washington’s birthday celebration at Winchester Brew Works will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and include two pints of Fort Loudoun Lager, two slices of pizza, a special commemorative cup that attendees can keep and a special presentation from historian Jim Moyer about why Washington has two dates of birth — the commonly observed Feb. 22, 1732, and the lesser known Feb. 11, 1731.
Since Fort Loudoun Lager is being brewed in limited quantities, only 100 tickets will be sold for the Winchester Brew Works portion of Washington’s birthday celebration. They can be ordered in advance at fiwf.org/shop.
On Feb. 25, Washington himself (it’s actually Middletown Mayor and avid reenactor Charles Harbaugh IV, but don’t tell anyone) will be at the Handley Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St. in downtown Winchester, to read stories to children. The free event will take place from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
The French and Indian War Foundation’s next public event will be a tour of the historic Springdale home and mill, as well as the remnants of Hite’s Tavern, at 4273 Valley Pike near Stephens City. Leight said this will be a rare opportunity for the public to view the privately owned property, and only 40 tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets cost $25 for foundation members or $30 for non-members, and must be purchased in advance at fiwf.org.shop
To learn more about the French and Indian War Foundation and its efforts to preserve and interpret the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s colonial-era history, visit fiwf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.