BERRYVILLE — Say cheese!
The Hardesty family will then be glad to introduce you to Harvue Farms’ new product line: Cheddar cheeses made exclusively with milk from its 350 registered Holstein cows.
Made by a small firm in Pennsylvania, the cheddar is sold under the brand name Harvue Cheese.
Harvue, a fifth-generation dairy farm off Longmarsh Road in Clarke County west of Berryville, supplies milk to the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association for use in its Maola-brand products.
However, a slump within the dairy industry over the past few years has resulted in farmers being paid less for their cows’ milk, according to Ashley Hardesty, whose husband, Matt, is one of the farm’s managers.
That prompted the family to venture into the cheese business.
“Cheese is something that we are able to do conservatively,” Hardesty said.
By having the cheese made for Harvue, she said, the family has not had to buy expensive food production equipment.
She added that cheese is “very stable. It doesn’t expire quickly. If you don’t have a market for it immediately, you don’t have to stress over it.”
Dairy experts say people are drinking less milk, perhaps because of an increasing variety of beverages being available in stores. Yet the market for cheese isn’t declining, research shows.
“Cheese is still a staple in everyone’s refrigerators,” Hardesty said.
Harvue Cheese went on sale around Thanksgiving. Hardesty said demand for it already is overwhelming.
“We’ve probably sold just under 1,000 pounds,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people come back to get more.”
A restaurant-sized refrigerator at the farm recently was restocked, so plenty more is available for sale.
Three styles of cheese currently are available. Along with a mild, white cheddar, there is one with garlic and chives — which so far has been the biggest seller — and another made with tomatoes and peppercorns.
“We knew we wanted to have a basic cheddar,” Hardesty said. And, “we felt like garlic-and-something ought to be one” of the flavors.
The tomato peppercorn recipe was provided by a friend in upstate New York, she said, adding that “we thought it would be spicy, but it’s really not.”
Both a horseradish cheddar and a beer cheddar are in production. The cheese must be aged for 60 days before it’s sold, though. It should be available before the end of January, said Hardesty.
A smoked cheddar and jalapeno cheddar also are planned.
“We want to try to have a little something for everybody,” Hardesty said.
The cheddar’s flavor is rich but not overpowering. Hardesty attributes the cheese’s uniqueness largely to Harvue’s cows being happy, which she believes ultimately creates better milk.
For more than 10 straight years, the Maryland/Virginia cooperative has certified the farm’s milk as being of the highest quality. The milk has won quality awards three times, Maola’s website shows.
Keeping cows happy basically involves keeping them comfortable. To do that, Harvue houses its cows in freestall barns and sawdust-bedded pack barns. The cows are fed silage formulated by dairy nutritionists.
In addition, farm workers maintain regular feeding, milking and barn-cleaning schedules. Cows are animals of habit, Hardesty pointed out, and they don’t like disruptions in their daily routines.
“Without being happy, healthy and comfortable,” she said, “cows don’t do their job (of producing milk) very well.”
A large animal veterinarian visits the farm every two weeks to help maintain the cattle’s health, she noted.
Until now, “milk has pretty much been our main product,” Hardesty said about Harvue. But the cheese’s popularity eventually may spur the farm to try putting its name on other dairy products made with its milk.
Along with being available at the farm, Harvue Cheese is sold at a few small markets in the area and sometimes at local festivals. For more information on how to buy it, contact the farm by phone at 540-239-8904 or by email at harvuecheese@gmail.com.
