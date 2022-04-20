WINCHESTER — Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago is proposing its third major residential development in Winchester.
HDP President Todd Bryant said on Tuesday night his firm is proposing 92 townhouses, 170 apartments and 14,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space on approximately 10 acres at the intersection of Fairmont Avenue and West Wyck Street.
The project site, which would combine several parcels of land in the 200 block of Wyck Street and on both sides of the 500 block of Fairmont Avenue, is adjacent to, and was formerly owned by, National Fruit Product Co. All of the land is now owned by Fairmont Avenue Holdings LLC, a private entity that, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, was established in 2007 by National Fruit CEO David Gum. Bryant said HDP would buy the site from Fairmont Avenue Holdings if the development is approved by City Council.
A handful of buildings at the site, including a brick structure at 550 Fairmont Ave. that was formerly used as headquarters for National Fruit and is currently the sanctuary for Afresh Church, as well as a small building at 531 Fairmont Ave. that National Fruit used in 2017 to distribute free grocery items from its White House Foods line to people in need, would be razed to make room for the development. HDP's mixed-use complex would not affect National Fruit's apple-processing operations.
The HDP project, which is expected to be submitted to the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department in the next few days and publicly unveiled at the Planning Commission's work session on May 3, is being designed by Anthony Cissell, principal of urban planning for Lessard Design in Vienna, Virginia.
"I joined Lessard coming out of a firm based in Savannah, Georgia, where I spent the bulk of my career working with historic places," Cissell said while explaining that he specializes in projects that honor an area's history while incorporating modern urban design principles. "I just love historic cities."
Cissell has already developed a layout and design for the Fairmont Avenue project that can be adjusted to satisfy the neighborhood's needs and Winchester's zoning and building regulations.
"The proximity to downtown, it's imminently walkable and bike-able," Cissell said. "It's a really great location."
As it stands, the mixed-use complex would include a combination of affordable and market-rate dwellings and be comprised of four four-story apartment buildings with one- and two-bedroom units, 16 three-story structures with two- and three-bedroom townhouses, and two buildings for retail stores, restaurants or amenities for the development's residents.
"The intent is to bring a mixture of folks together the way the downtown area does now — families, young professionals, retired and active seniors," said Gillian Greenfield, a Winchester Realtor working with HDP on the Fairmont Avenue development. "This isn't yesterday's project; this is tomorrow's community."
Parking for residents and visitors would include a mix of garage and surface spaces, Cissell said.
There would also be extensive landscaping, sidewalks, a fountain, a children's play area, three large community courtyards — Cissell prefers the British term "mews" — and a pavilion that could be used for musical performances, weddings and other special events.
"It has the potential to be the doorstep to redevelopment of a lot of light-industrial and commercial properties in the north of the city," Cissell said. "There's a lot of underutilized land in the northern part of the city. As the city grows, it's the logical place to grow to in the 21st century."
The mixed-use complex at Fairmont and Wyck is the second major residential project proposed for Winchester's North End since October. The other is located about three blocks to the east, where local developer John Willingham is proposing conversion of the vacant ZeroPak apple processing and storage facility on North Cameron Street into an affordable-housing apartment building with 134 general-use units and another 50 or 60 dwellings reserved for people age 55 and older with low incomes. The first phase of the two-phase project is expected to be completed by mid to late 2024.
HDP's Fairmont Avenue proposal comes on the heels of two other developments the company has in the works in Winchester: The conversion of the former Winchester Memorial Hospital on West Cork Street into a senior-living center, and the construction of townhouses and age-restricted apartments at the former location of Frederick County Middle School on Linden Drive. Those two projects have been delayed due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, but Bryant said work on both should begin within the next few months.
"This is the largest concentration of projects I've ever had in one area, including Chicago," he said.
When asked why HDP has become so invested in Winchester, Bryant said it's because he has developed an affection for the region over the past several years.
"I love Winchester. I love the Shenandoah Valley," he said. "The culture, the history, the people — when you add it all together, it's really unbelievable."
