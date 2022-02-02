BOYCE — The Boyce Volunteer Fire Company has undergone its share of challenges this winter.
Its ambulance has gotten stuck in snow and ice several times, Chief Lee Coffelt told Boyce Town Council on Tuesday.
Then, during a recent winter storm, the company had to contend with an icy mess in front of its headquarters.
According to Coffelt, while plowing Greenway Avenue, a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) contractor turning around in front of the company pushed snow up to the bays where emergency vehicles are kept when they're not in service.
The blockage didn't prohibit crews from responding to any emergencies, he said, because vehicles could exit and then re-enter the building elsewhere.
But it was an inconvenience, he said, because firefighters had to spend time shoveling snow in front of the bays instead of along the sidewalk in front of the building.
"We focused on getting the fire company open," Coffelt said.
Town code requires owners or occupants to remove snow and ice from public sidewalks near their structures.
According to Coffelt, the fire company had a "gentlemen's agreement" with the previous VDOT contractor assigned to Boyce. In exchange for being allowed to turn around there, the contractor would clear the entrance to the bays and strew some salt to make it easier for vehicles to exit.
The new contractor "plowed us clean (completely) shut this time," he said, and created a mess that essentially turned the entrance into "an ice rink."
He called VDOT and initially got the "blah blah," he said, about snow removal contractors not being able to do anything on private property.
VDOT Staunton District spokeswoman Sandy Myers said she hadn't been aware of the situation before The Winchester Star contacted her on Wednesday.
After consulting with Ed Carter, resident engineer at a VDOT office in Edinburg that oversees Clarke County transportation matters, Myers said she was told the fire company never contacted VDOT about any snow blockage.
"As I understand it, somebody came back" to plow the entrance, Myers said.
VDOT officials contacted the fire company on Wednesday, Myers said. Someone who answered its phone then contacted the chief and Boyce Mayor Zack Hudson, and they responded that they didn't have any concerns now, she said.
Hudson confirmed that he was contacted by a company member other than Coffelt.
"What I got from the phone conversation," Hudson said, was "it was a different contractor this year and it was just a misunderstanding. It may have just fallen into the weeds as to what they (the contractor) were supposed to do."
Coffelt didn't respond to a message left with his wife, Town Councilwoman Carol Coffelt, Wednesday afternoon for further comment.
Regardless of what happened, the situation "has been resolved" to the fire company and the town's satisfaction, said Town Manager David Winsatt.
