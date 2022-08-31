Nazeeh Johnson might not be on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster now, but he plans on giving the Chiefs reasons to think about adding him in the future after being signed to their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Millbrook graduate and defensive back was the first person the Chiefs signed to their practice squad, this after making Johnson one of their final cuts on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster.
Johnson — who focused on outside cornerback for the first time in his career during training camp — said in a phone interview that the Chiefs told him on Tuesday they would sign him to the practice squad if no other team made a waiver claim for him. The waiver process ended at noon on Wednesday.
Kansas City made its secondary a priority in this year’s NFL draft, selecting five of them (including three cornerbacks) with their 10 picks. Johnson, a former Marshall University star, was the last of those 10 picks with the 259th overall selection in the seventh round.
Johnson is the only of those 10 picks who is not on the 53-man roster. But as evidenced by the fact that Johnson is on the practice squad, they like him. Johnson said the coaches would have been happy for him if another team claimed him and put him on their 53-man roster quickly, but there would have been some disappointment, too.
“They were hoping I could clear waivers so I could come back,” Johnson said.
The Chiefs had their most draft picks in 14 years this year, and with six cornerbacks and four safeties on the roster, it was simply a case of not having enough room for the 5-10, 199-pound player with tremendous speed. Johnson’s fastest recorded 40-yard time at Marshall’s pro day was 4.35 seconds, better than anyone who participated in the NFL Combine this year.
Johnson felt he was given a fair chance to make the roster, but he realizes he needs more experience. Johnson starred at Marshall as a safety in 2021, this after playing a lot previously as a nickel cornerback who played off the line.
But the Chiefs moved Johnson to outside cornerback at the start of training camp on July 27, this after using him as a strong safety and as a nickel cornerback who covers slot receivers and tight ends during rookie camp.
“I believe I had the same opportunity as the other four rookies they had drafted in front of me,” Johnson said. “But it’s a learning curve for me. I have to realize that I’m a safety transitioning into a corner. The guys in front of me played corner their whole career in college. I played off-man [as a nickel back] or as a safety my whole career.
“It’s not natural for me to be in front of somebody. But throughout camp I improved dramatically, and the coaches saw that, and are willing to keep on working with me to translate even better to the league.”
Johnson is definitely willing to learn. An example of this was a video posted by a Missouri media organization at Kansas City’s mandatory mini-camp in June. Johnson stood and listened as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke to him in a one-on-one moment. After nodding his head to show he understood, Johnson moved along to Spagnuolo making movements that a receiver would make.
“He was saying with your athletic ability and your speed, if you can stay in front of people, you can shut down the majority of people in the NFL,” said Johnson of that moment. “I’ve had coaches telling me that all I have to do is work on the little things like my press technique. They were telling if I can do that, I can be one hell of a player for them.
“I’m glad I came back, because now I’m comfortable. I can learn multiple positions. I can learn what the safety does and what the nickel does [in the Chiefs’ system]. I already understand the corner position now. I know that like the back of my hand. Now, can I learn nickel and safety at the same time, so I can produce more value for myself.”
Johnson said playing outside cornerback required several adjustments for him.
“You’re not going to be perfect at the line of scrimmage,” Johnson said. “Understanding route combinations can help you a long way. When I started understanding the plays, and where my help was at, that helped me better understand how to play corner. You just need to know where your help is so you can play a lot faster.”
Johnson said he took pride in how he fared against receivers during the preseason, and he learned a lot while sometimes getting reps with the No. 1 and No. 2 defense in practice and playing the toward the end of the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ three preseason games. Johnson felt he improved dramatically in each preseason game.
“Not a lot of wide receivers have beaten me off the line of scrimmage,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to really run past me, so I’ve got to understand that most people want to try and run comebacks or make back-shoulder throws on me, and I’ve just got to learn how to finish the play.”
Defense isn’t the only thing Johnson will be working on in the future. The ability to play well on special teams can make a big difference for someone trying to earn a 53-man roster spot.
Johnson played on every special team except kickoff return at Marshall, and he played on every special team in the preseason with the Chiefs. Johnson made four tackles in the preseason, including one on special teams against Green Bay in the preseason finale.
“I need to be better on special teams and make more plays on special teams,” Johnson said. “I’ve just got to gain their trust.”
The Chiefs clearly like Johnson’s potential. Another example of Kansas City’s faith in Johnson was giving him a longer look than players like Lonnie Johnson. The 26-year-old veteran of 44 games who was acquired from the Houston Texans for a conditional seventh-round pick this year was cut on Aug. 15. Some pre-training camp projections had Lonnie Johnson making the 53-man roster.
Nazeeh Johnson thinks he’s capable of making the 53-man roster this year, but he also knows that as a member of the practice squad he needs to get the most out of his teammates.
“I’m focused on just helping the team improve any way I can,” Johnson said. “I want to be on the 53, but obviously, I’m not fully developed yet to play at as high a level as they want me to. I believe I will get there with a little more work. I’m not too far off, actually, at all. It’s more me doing their technique. I’ve got to do their technique and not do my own technique out there.
“I believe I will be moved up throughout this season. It’s a long season, and I believe I can add value in certain games for them. It’s going to be a journey, and I’m ready for it.”
The Chiefs open their season on Sept. 11 at Arizona.
