Millbrook High School graduate and former Marshall University standout defensive back Nazeeh Johnson was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the requirement for each NFL team to reduce their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.
The 5-10, 199-pound Johnson, 24, was selected in the seventh round of this year’s NFL draft by the Chiefs with the 259th overall pick. A total of 262 players were selected. Johnson is the only person in Millbrook’s 20-year history to be selected in the NFL draft.
According to multiple media outlets that were tracking the draft, Johnson was one of the final players who were waived or released by the Chiefs, who began the day with 75 players.
According to the Associated Press, Johnson is a candidate for Kansas City’s 16-member practice squad. The Chiefs can sign Johnson to their practice squad as long as another team does not make a waiver claim for him. The waiver process runs through noon on Wednesday.
Johnson was the last of Kansas City’s 10 selections in this year’s draft, and is the only one who will not be on the team’s season-opening 53-man roster. Kansas City’s 10 draft selections were its most in 14 years, and the Chiefs used half of those picks on defensive backs. Kansas City drafted Trent McDuffie (cornerback) in the first round, Bryan Cook (safety) in the second round, Joshua Williams (cornerback) in the fourth round, and Jaylen Watson (cornerback) with the 243rd overall selection in the seventh round.
Johnson starred as a safety at Marshall, recording 302 tackles, seven interceptions and 20 pass breakups in five seasons and earning All-Conference USA honors three times.
But Johnson wanted teams to know he was capable of playing cornerback during his preparations for the draft, and that’s where the Chiefs played him during the preseason. Johnson entered Kansas City’s final preseason game with Green Bay on Thursday as one of two third-string cornerbacks on the team’s depth chart. Johnson made three solo tackles in that game after making one in the previous contest against the Washington Commanders.
Overall, Kansas City has six cornerbacks and four safeties on its roster.
The Chiefs open their season on Sept. 11 at Arizona.
