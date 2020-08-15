For proponents of Virginia's special legislative session on criminal justice reform, it's a long overdue chance to police the police and change a system that disproportionately punishes Black and Latino people.
'We know that African-Americans and Virginians of color experience the criminal justice system differently at every level, from policing though prosecution and into re-entry. It is documented and undeniable," state Attorney General Mark R. Herring said in a news release outlining proposals. "That's a hard thing to admit, but it's even harder to experience. It means that we are failing in one of our most foundational responsibilities as a country and a commonwealth: to ensure that all men and women are truly treated equal."
But local police chiefs and sheriffs are leery about the special session that begins Tuesday. While supporting some proposals, they said in email interviews that new laws may be impractical, lead to micro-managing of police and have unintended consequences.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland accused the Democratically-controlled legislature of playing politics. He challenged lawmakers to don bulletproof vests and ride along with officers in high-crime communities and do shoot/don't shoot simulations that police practice.
"See if they can make a split-second decision to save their life or that of an innocent person," said Millholland, who ran as an independent in 2015 and 2019 after running as a Democrat as Winchester sheriff. "It is a different world than what they live in, at times."
Clarke County Sheriff Anthony Roper, a Democrat, said he worries about "knee-jerk" laws being passed. "I fear due process will become a thing of the past if we are not careful," he said.
(In Virginia, county and city sheriffs run for election with support from political parties while the chiefs of police departments are hired by their respective governments.)
The session comes after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. In response to nationwide protests over Floyd's death and police brutality, some police were caught on video around the country beating mostly peaceful protesters. Their violent response raised the question of whether bad policing is confined to "a few bad apples" or a far wider problem that can only be changed through stricter oversight and punishment.
Herring said the session is a chance to show "Black lives matter" and the system is about "justice and safety" not "control or oppression." Among the proposals related to police that are expected to be debated:
• Allowing Herring's office to conduct "pattern and practice" investigations of police misconduct.
• Empowering communities to establish Police Civilian Review Boards which would have the authority to investigate and discipline officers.
• Making it easier to remove bad officers by changing the decertification process to allow them to lose certification for misconduct that doesn't rise to criminal conduct. And banning the rehiring of officers who quit or were fired over use of excessive force or misconduct.
• Banning or severely limiting chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
• Prohibiting traffic stops for minor violations like extinguished tag lights, loud exhaust systems or tinted windows to reduce racial profiling.
Herring said that between 1994 and 2017, the Department of Justice conducted 69 investigations of police departments for alleged abuses and issued 40 court-ordered agreements known as consent decrees. Departments in Baltimore, Chicago and Ferguson, Missouri, have been sanctioned.
Ferguson was where the police killing of unarmed Black teenager Michael Brown occurred in 2014. The killing and scenes of heavily officers in military gear pointing semi-automatic rifles at unarmed demonstrators protesting Brown's death outraged many Americans. The Ferguson decree stopped officers from policing for profit: purposefully issuing traffic tickets and infractions to raise revenue for the city.
But since President Trump took office in 2017, no investigations or decrees have occurred. That's prompted Herring to ask for a state law authorizing them. "Under the Trump administration, the DOJ has explicitly walked away from this responsibility making it more important for state attorney generals to have this important tool," Herring said.
Berryville Police Chief Neal White supports the idea as long as investigators and prosecutors are well-trained. He said state investigations could be conducted faster than federal ones. "There should also be an enhanced ability to track the progress and compliance of agencies that are investigated and found deficient since oversight would be at the state level," he said.
However, White said he worries a civilian review board might become "political and reactionary" and said long investigations could hurt his nine-officer department by tying up resources or staff. An officer since 1999, White said Berryville's Public Safety Committee, which meets six times per year, allows for community input into how the department is run.
Millholland and Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper oppose the review boards, but said they are considering establishing civilian advisory boards that would consult and offer recommendations to them. Critics of advisory boards say they're toothless without investigative and disciplinary powers.
Roper, an officer since 1978, also opposes civilian review boards. "I believe that an involved public already has a voice in election of their officials and in our legal system, " he said.
Millholland, Piper, Roper, White and Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor said their departments only allow chokeholds when an officer is fighting for his or her life or faces serious physical injury rather than as a compliance technique. No-knock warrants are rarely executed and involve extensive planning.
Millholland, an officer since 1979, said he could only recall being involved with two no-knock warrants in his career. Piper said planning for the warrants includes officers completing risk assessment and tactical analysis forms, consulting with him and the SWAT team commander and checking with the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in some cases.
"The Winchester Police Department utilizes "no-knock search warrants very infrequently," said Piper, an officer since 1994. "I do not support a wholesale prohibition."
The chiefs and sheriffs were also critical of proposed bans on shooting at moving vehicles and requirements to fire warning shots before shooting at a suspect. They said their departments only allow officers to shoot at vehicles if the driver is trying to run them or someone else over or if someone in the vehicle is shooting at them.
Millholland said warning shots are dangerous. Bullets fired into the air come down at a higher velocity and can kill or wound. Bullets fired into the ground can send bullet fragments into the air causing ankle or leg injuries. Millholland said he supports existing federal law which requires officers to warn suspects before shooting when "feasible."
"If, 'Stop, or I'll shoot!' doesn't work, who in their right mind believes that [warning shots] are going to have the intended effect without some unintended consequence also happening," he said. "In a deadly threat scenario, an officer should not be pointing his weapon at anything but the threat."
Taylor — a Republican who supports the special session to improve accountability — said he agrees with prohibiting stops for violations like unlit tag lights or tinted windows to reduce profiling, but not loud exhaust systems because they are a community nuisance. But Piper said stops for minor infractions often lead to more serious charges such as drunken driving.
"Our department has zero tolerance for bias-based policing or racial profiling," he said. "Taking away our ability to proactively police will result in our roadways being more dangerous."
The chiefs and sheriffs said they support efforts to streamline officer decertification and increase transparency to prevent bad cops from moving from department to department. They oppose reducing assault on officer charges from felonies to misdemeanors saying people who attack police deserve strict punishment.
When is this crazy nonsense going to end! If people have forgot, Michael Brown had just committed a robbery at a store. When approached by Officer Wilson Brown reached inside the police car and punched Wilson in the face and attempted to get his firearm! Let's talk about something current. What about the five year old white boy in North Carolina who was shot point blank range in the head by a black man! The white boy's crime? Riding his bike on the man's grass! Where is the national out cry and rage? Not a peep because it doesn't fit today's current political narrative.
Generally, when deficiencies are found in an organization Or business, that need immediate correction, the approach is not to restrict capabilities or responsibilities, but to improve/increase training and even offering incentives that attract the highest quality candidates for the position attainable.
We must police and administer our justice system impartially. That goes for white people as well as the muted rainbow of descriptors used by the media and politicians, to describe perpetrators and victims.
What happened to the more reasonable pleas of those interested in equality to simply not see color? Ah, but the pendulum swings like a willow in the wind.
One more thing...
“Prohibiting traffic stops for minor violations like extinguished tag lights, loud exhaust systems or tinted windows to reduce racial profiling.”
Does the author of this proposal suggest that, those who may be subject to racial profiling are more prone to have loud exhaust and improper equipment on their vehicles? Now that sounds racist!
In reference to the quote under the photo on needle exchange programs..... a quick search of “opiate epidemic and needle exchange programs” populates an abundance of positive evidence based research. We don’t need to research, we just need to be familiar with research already conducted and choose to be progressive in the fight against the opiate epidemic.
Another poorly written, agenda driven, article by Goodenow, starting in his very first paragraph. Our legal system "disproportionally punishes Blacks and Latinos." Yet, no where in the article does Goodenow mention that Blacks and Latinos are responsible for 98% of the violent crime in this country. Not the Police, not the Judicial System, but people of color are the one's responsible. Just look at the weekend homicide rates in Chicago. This claim of systematic racism is just another excuse to lower the bar for bad behavior. Wish we had some honest journalism.
@rgsheppard - [thumbup]
The soft bigotry of lowered expectations is all the Left knows. It's working great in the schools, so why not implement it everywhere? [rolleyes]
If you are not guilty of something, then don't run. Work with the police, not against them.
