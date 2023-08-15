WINCHESTER — A Winchester woman whose 4-month-old son died while sleeping in the same bed with her pleaded nolo contendere, or “no contest,” to two felony charges of child abuse on Tuesday.
The first count was tied to the baby’s death in 2021, while the second addressed her slapping another of her children last year.
Adrinia M. Smith, 26, of the 300 block of National Avenue, appeared in Winchester Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon with her attorney, Mark Vann. Other than answering questions from Judge Brian Madden, she did not speak during the 15-minute hearing.
Smith had been scheduled for a two-day jury trial last week, but proceedings were called off so Vann and Winchester Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Buzby could hammer out a plea agreement.
Buzby said the first child abuse charge stemmed from the early morning hours of April 14, 2021, when Smith’s 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive in his parents’ bedroom. The child was later pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center.
According to Buzby, Smith preferred to have her babies sleep in bed with her even though she had been warned by medical professionals that it is a dangerous practice that could cause a child to be accidentally injured or killed. Buzby on Tuesday referred to Smith’s practice of bed sharing as “negligently unsafe sleeping.”
On the night of April 13, 2021, Smith and her husband, Tim Smith, took the newest addition to their family — the 4-month-old baby — to bed with them. According to Buzby, Tim Smith did not like having children in their bed because he feared for their safety. In fact, the 4-month-old had fallen out of the bed twice within the previous two weeks, so Tim Smith made sure to place the boy between him and his wife.
Sometime during the night, though, Adrinia Smith moved the baby to her side of the bed. A portable crib was set up on the floor next to them.
In the early morning hours of April 14, 2021, Buzby said, the baby fell out of the bed and Adrinia Smith, who had been smoking marijuana to treat her bipolar disorder, failed to notice.
The child’s chin hooked onto the top rail of the crib while his feet dangled to the floor, cutting off his oxygen supply. Buzby said responding paramedics performed CPR but were unable to revive the baby, who was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center.
No charges were filed against Adrinia Smith at that time, but the incident prompted the Winchester Department of Social Services to remove the couple’s other three children from the home and place them in foster care until their mother could care for them properly.
By Feb. 7, 2022, Social Services was comfortable enough with Adrinia Smith to allow her brief one-on-one visits with her kids. That day, Buzby said, the couple’s 5-year-old son was brought to his mother’s home for an hour-long stay, but returned to his foster home with bruises on his face.
“He said his mommy hit him,” Buzby said.
According to Buzby, the 5-year-old had thrown a tantrum during the visit because his mother wouldn’t let him watch TV. The boy angrily told Adrinia Smith that she was not his mother, and that his new mother was the foster mom who had taken him in.
Adrinia Smith reacted by slapping the boy’s face. Buzby said she initially claimed the 5-year-old bumped his face during the tantrum, but later admitted she struck the boy harder than intended.
A Winchester Circuit Court grand jury indicted Smith on March 15, 2022, on a single felony count of child abuse tied to the slapping incident. One month later, on April 19, 2022, another grand jury in the same court issued a second felony child abuse charge, this one connected to the baby’s death one year earlier.
Buzby said on Tuesday the circumstances regarding the child’s death in 2021 did not support a more significant charge against Smith.
“We have no evidence of malicious intent regarding the child’s death,” he said.
Smith pleaded no contest on Tuesday to both child abuse charges, crimes that could have put her in prison for up to 10 years total. However, the plea agreement called for Madden to issue a 10-year sentence, then suspend all but four months of that time.
In a no contest plea, the defendant does not accept or deny responsibility for the charges but agrees to accept the punishment.
Following her release from custody in four months, Madden said Smith will serve three years of supervised probation. She also has to cooperate with Social Services regarding the care of her children, and is prohibited from sleeping in a bed with any child younger than 1 year old.
Perhaps most significantly, the plea agreement also included a promise from the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office that Smith will not face any further charges regarding the child’s death or the slapping incident.
Smith, who has been free on a personal recognizance bond since March 29, 2022, was ordered by Madden to report to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 to start serving her sentence.
