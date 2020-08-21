WINCHESTER — The case of a Middletown man suspected of molesting a 6-year-old girl was continued on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court after Judge Alexander R. Iden rejected a plea bargain in which defendant Jeremiah Sheldon Stone would have been imprisoned up to two years.
The rejection came after Stone entered a no-contest plea — which is considered a conviction by the courts — to aggravated sexual battery. As part of the proposed agreement, Stone would've been sentenced to seven years with five suspended. A second aggravated sexual battery charge would have been dropped. Upon release, the 20-year-old Stone would've been on supervised probation for three years and had to register as a sex offender for life.
Prior to the rejection, Andrew M. Robbins, deputy county commonwealth's attorney, outlined the case to Iden. He said the investigation began after the girl told her mother that Stone came into her bedroom while she was sleeping and got in bed with her on July 14, 2019. The girl said Stone reached under her clothing and fondled her but stopped after she told him not to.
Stone confessed to the girl's family and to Alissa J. Singhas, a sex crimes investigator with the county sheriff's office, according to Robbins. He reported Stone said he became obsessed with pedophilia and the girl after watching a program about a pedophile on Netflix.
"He confessed to having sexual thoughts about her," Robbins said. "He did admit that he had the contact."
The two years of imprisonment would've been far above state sentencing guidelines, which recommended between one day and three months. Robbins said the girl's family hadn't returned calls from his office, but sent four letters on Stone's behalf asking that his sentence not be too "draconian." Robbins said the agreement balanced the severity of the crime with the family's wishes.
Defense attorney David L. Hensley emphasized before the plea was rejected that his client was remorseful.
"It was one isolated incident that he is extremely sorry for," he said. "He and the family just want to move forward."
Iden, who will no longer judge the case, offered no explanation for his rejection. Stone, who Hensley said has no prior criminal record, withdrew the no-contest plea. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 15.
