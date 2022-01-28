WINCHESTER — Child molestation suspect Michael Vincent Greenan was denied bond on Tuesday in Frederick Circuit Court for a second time despite his lawyer contending a Frederick County prosecutor misrepresented allegations at the first hearing.
“She’s playing fast and loose with the evidence in the past hearing and she’s doing it again,” defense attorney D. Eric Wisely told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV about assistant commonwealth’s attorney Heather D. Enloe. “My client deserves to be released on bond.”
Wisely said a primary reason Greenan was denied bond on Oct. 26 was because Enloe said the two 8-year-old girls Greenan is accused of molesting between Dec. 19, 2020, and Oct. 21 gave a “matching, detailed” description of Greenan’s penis. Wisely said transcripts of the interviews the girls give to police and a Department of Social Services investigator showed their descriptions differed.
Enloe denied misrepresenting the girls’ accusations.
“The 8-year-old [alleged] victims were able to describe the defendant’s anatomy in detail,” she said. “They both independently gave statements and they corroborated each others statements.”
Wisley also argued Greenan should receive bail because a DSS investigation in November found allegations of intercourse and sodomy against Greenan were unfounded. However, Enloe noted that Greenan, who’s charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of object sexual penetration, isn’t accused of having intercourse or engaging in sodomy with the girls. The charges involve accusations of digital penetration and improper touching.
The back-and-forth arguments between Enloe, Wisely, and his co-counsel attorney David W. Silek became so heated during the four-hour hearing that Eldridge at one point stopped the hearing for 10 minutes allow for a cooling-off period.
“This is getting out of hand,” he said. “What’s not going to happen is the sniping that is going on at this point.”
In denying bond a second time, Eldridge said he remained concerned about comments Greenan made in a taped jailhouse call with his wife about absconding to the Bahamas. Angela Greenan testified on Tuesday that her husband was being sarcastic, but Eldridge said he remained concern even though Wisely offered to turn over the passports of Greenan and his wife and said Michael Greenan would agree to wear an ankle monitor.
Eldridge also ruled that he would inspect adoption records of the girls before deciding whether to turn them over to the defense.
Greenan practiced law in Warrenton and Front Royal, where he was a Warren County public defender for five years in the mid-2000s. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on March 29.
