WINCHESTER — A city man accused of molesting three girls over an eight-year period was denied bond in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday.
One of the girls, now 14, testified she feared Hylton Matthew Walker, who admitted to owning 48 to 50 guns, might harm her or her family if released.
“He knows where my family lives and where we go to church,” she told Keith R. Buzby, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney prosecuting Walker. “He knows a lot about us.”
Walker, 56, faces several charges including rape, sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. Between 2013 and last year, Walker is accused of a variety of crimes against the girls now aged 14, 15, 16. The allegations include groping them and exposing himself and forcing one girl to perform oral sex on him.
However, defense attorney William August “Beau” Bassler noted Walker is innocent until proven guilty and has no prior criminal record. He said Walker, who’s being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, needs a hernia operation.
If bond were granted, Walker said he would agree to have the guns removed from his home. He also was willing to have no guns at a home he was willing to rent in Shawneeland or the home of his son in Martinsburg, West Virginia, where Walker was also willing to stay.
Walker also said he was willing to wear an ankle monitor.
In rejecting bond, Judge Brian M. Madden cited the severity of the charges Walker faces and the potential risk to the community he might pose. Walker is due back in court on March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.