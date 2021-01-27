WINCHESTER — A child molester avoided imprisonment in in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday because he and the victim were sexually abused by the same man.
In a plea bargain, Justin Dwayne Morrison, 31, received a 12-month suspended sentence for an amended charge of misdemeanor sexual battery. Because he was convicted of a misdemeanor, Morrison, of the 1500 block of Welltown Pike in Clear Brook, won't have to register as a sex offender, which is a lifelong designation. He was originally charged with felony aggravated sexual battery.
In 2002, the then-13-year-old Morrison was repeatedly sexually assaulted by his neighbor Gary Jones, who also assaulted a 6-year-old girl beginning in 2005. In a plea bargain on June 30, the now 70-year-old Jones of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to rape, sodomy and carnal knowledge. He received two life sentences and 10 years with all but 10 years suspended.
Besides abusing Morrison, Jones encouraged Morrison to abuse the girl. Morrison abused the girl with Jones present in 2005, but also abused her when Jones wasn't around on several occasions between 2005 and the end of 2006. The abuse included fondling and penetration. The uncoerced abuse led to Morrison being charged after the girl came forward in 2018.
After Morrison pleaded guilty in November, a psychosexual evaluation was done on him by psychologist Phillip E. Pate. He found that Morrison had a low to moderate risk of re-offending, according to Heather D. Hovermale, deputy commonwealth's attorney. Hovermale previously said the sentence balanced Morrison's crimes with the abuse he suffered and said the now 21-year-old girl didn't want to see Morrison incarcerated.
As part of the plea agreement Morrison will undergo mental health treatment at Northwestern Community Services, an area drug and mental health treatment provider, for the year he is on supervised probation. "Pate indicated he would benefit from more mental health counseling to help him deal with years of abuse," Morrison's attorney Jillian D. Curfman told Judge Brian Madden before he sentenced Morrison.
