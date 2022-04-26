BERRYVILLE — A Frederick County man who molested a girl when she was 3 and 4 years old in Clarke and Frederick counties, faces up to life imprisonment.
On Tuesday, the day he was supposed to stand trial in Clarke Circuit Court, Steven Allen Lingle pleaded no contest to aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration for molesting the girl between March 4, 2018, and Nov. 13, 2019. In a no-contest plea, a defendant doesn't acknowledge guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction and that the court will treat the plea as a conviction. As part of the plea bargain, an indecent liberties charge was dismissed.
Lingle, of the 100 block of Sequoia Drive, was also charged in Frederick County. The Frederick County charges are rape, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and two counts of forcible sodomy involving giving and receiving oral sex. The Frederick County molestation occurred between April 15 and Nov. 13, 2019, in Lingle's home.
As part of the agreement, Lingle will be sentenced on the Frederick County charges at his sentencing in Clarke County scheduled for Aug. 29. Preliminary state sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of eight years and 10 months, a midpoint of 15 years and 10 months, and a maximum of 19 years for the 68-year-old Lingle. Under the plea deal, the object sexual penetration charge no longer carries a mandatory life sentence, but Judge Alexander R. Iden could sentence above guidelines or sentence Lingle to life.
The plea comes nearly 2 1/2 years after the victim's father found Lingle in bed with the girl in a Clarke County home and brought her to a therapist in Leesburg. Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth's attorney, told Iden that after the girl said Lingle molested her, the therapist contacted the Clarke County Department of Social Services whose staff notified police.
Williams said the girl had soreness on her vagina when examined at Winchester Medical Center and provided a detailed description of the molestation in an interview with Kelly A. Bober, a child sexual abuse expert and executive director of the Child Safe Center, and Sgt. Patricia Putnam of the Clarke County Sheriff's Office. Williams said that when Lingle was interviewed by police, he denied molesting the girl, but admitted to bathing and showering with her.
The long delay between the plea and the investigation was primarily due to Lingle's mental state. In November of 2020, defense attorney Thomas Lemuel Fox said Lingle had been diagnosed with vascular dementia, a type of brain damage that impairs judgment, memory and reasoning. Lingle was sent to a state psychiatric hospital and in November his mental condition was deemed restored enough to stand trial.
Had the case gone to trial, the victim was scheduled to testify. Because Lingle hasn't been sentenced, Williams said in an interview that she didn't want to comment on whether sparing the child the trauma of having to testify factored into the plea deal.
Fox said after the hearing that the fact that Lingle faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial led to the plea bargain. He said he was hopeful Iden will consider at the sentencing that Lingle's vascular dementia may have affected his judgment.
"That's obviously a big component," Fox said. "While that would have potentially provided some type of defense at trial, there was also a huge risk of a mandatory sentence if he were convicted."
Upon release, Lingle will be on supervised probation for an as yet undetermined amount of years. He must register as a sex offender and the agreement calls for a lifetime ban on contact with the victim.
