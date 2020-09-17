WINCHESTER — A Middletown man will serve up to two years for molesting a 6-year-old girl last year.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV sentenced Jeremiah Sheldon Stone to seven years with five suspended for aggravated sexual battery. The sentencing came after Judge Alexander R. Iden rejected the plea deal on Aug. 20.
Iden didn’t say why — judges in Virginia aren’t required to give a reason — but Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said in an interview after the sentencing that it was because of uncertainly whether the girl’s family supported the sentence. Robbins said he had been unable to speak with the family before the first sentencing hearing. But on Tuesday, the girl’s mother, who has a child with Stone, signed the agreement.
Stone pleaded no contest, which is not an admission of guilt but is considered a conviction by the courts. However, Robbins told Eldrige that Stone admitted to touching the girl’s buttocks and vagina while she lay in bed on July 14 of last year. He said he stopped when she objected.
The family noticed that Stone had been spending an inordinate amount of time in the girl’s bedroom and when she told them about the fondling, they reported it to police. Stone told police he became obsessed with pedophilia and the girl after watching a program about a pedophile on Netflix.
Stone was originally charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, but Robbins said one count was dropped because the fondling occurred on one occasion.
State sentencing guidelines, which factored in the 20-year-old Stone’s lack of a criminal record, recommended one day to three months for one count. But the agreement allowed for the two-year sentence, which was the minimum recommendation for two counts.
The agreement also includes time served for Stone, who has been jailed about a year.
Stone, who apologized before being sentenced, will be on three years of supervised probation upon his release. He must register as a sex offender for life and cannot have contact with children other than with the child he fathered.
