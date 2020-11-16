WINCHESTER — Justin Dwayne Morrison’s history of being a teenage sexual assault victim as well as victimizer were considered before he pleaded guilty in a plea bargain on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court to misdemeanor sexual battery.
The charge was amended from a felony aggravated sexual battery charge as part of the agreement. It also requires the 31-year-old Morrison to undergo a psychosexual evaluation before his scheduled sentencing at 9 a.m. Jan. 19.
If the evaluation determines Morrison is not a threat to offend again, the prosecution won’t recommend incarceration or seek additional charges, according to Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester deputy commonwealth’s attorney. The misdemeanor charge — which means Morrison won’t have to register as a sex offender — and the recommendation against jail time are based on the twisted history of Morrison’s case.
In 2002, the then-13-year-old Morrison was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Gary Jones, who also assaulted a 6-year-old girl beginning in 2005. In a plea bargain on June 30, the now 70-year-old Jones of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to rape, sodomy and carnal knowledge. He received two life sentences and 10 years with all but 10 years suspended.
Hovermale said the up-to-10-year prison sentence that was part of the agreement was due to Jones’ age and kidney dialysis treatment. The agreement also spared Morrison and the young woman having to testify at trial. Both supported the agreement.
Jones had preyed on the two because his wife had been a babysitter for the girl and Morrison was Jones’ neighbor. The investigation began when a person came forward on behalf of the now 21-year-old woman with allegations against Jones and Morrison in December of 2018.
In addition to abusing Morrison, Jones encouraged him to abuse the girl. Jones showed the girl video of him having sex with Morrison to encourage it. Morrison abused the girl with Jones present in 2005, but abused her when Jones wasn’t around on several occasions between 2005 and the end of 2006. The abuse included fondling and penetration. The abuse that occurred without Jones’ coercion is what led to Morrison being charged.
Hovermale said the case was one of the most difficult since she became a prosecutor in 2012. She said she had to consider several factors. They included the propensity for child sexual abuse victims to become abusers as adults if they aren’t treated, the fact that Morrison hasn’t been accused of abusing other children, and the abuse the young woman and Morrison endured. Hovermale also considered the young woman wanting Morrison to get treatment rather than imprisonment.
“The victim saw Morrison as a victim, but she strongly agreed that intervention needed to happen to make sure that he got the help that he needed to protect other children from suffering the way that she did at his hands as well as the hands of Gary Jones,” Hovermale said. “We’re trying to find justice and protect the community and this was the best resolution I could come up with.”
Morrison, of the 1500 block of Welltown Park in Clear Brook, referred questions to his attorney Jillian D. Curfman.
“It’s my role to defend him in a case in which he’s been charged,” Curfman said about the prosecution. “It’s not my role to determine whether it was ever appropriate to charge him.”
