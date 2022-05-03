BERRYVILLE — Before being sentenced in Clarke County Circuit Court on Monday for child pornography possession, former New York City Police Department Officer Ipolito Rodriguez apologized to the community, his family and the victims.
“As a former public safety officer, I know about the pain and lasting impact this can cause the victims of child pornography and their families,” said Rodriguez, husband of Berryville Fourth Ward Town Councilwoman Kara C. Rodriguez. “This experience has changed my life and made me realize how quickly you can lose all that you have worked to gain.”
The 41-year-old Rodriguez, who had no prior criminal history, sought a suspended sentence, but was sentenced to 25 years with all but two years and one month suspended. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and four counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession. One count of possession and two counts of the second or subsequent offense were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The sentence was the minimum punishment recommended by state sentencing guidelines. The midpoint was four years and six months and the maximum was six years and five months.
In sentencing Rodriguez to the minimum recommendation, but not below it, Judge Alexander R. Iden told Rodriguez he believed Rodriguez’s rehabilitation efforts were sincere. Since being indicted on Oct. 19, 2020, Rodriguez has undergone 232 hours of psychosexual treatment including 105 two-hour weekly group therapy sessions and 22 individual treatment progress meetings.
But Iden said he had to consider that demand for child pornography drives the supply leading to child exploitation. “By people viewing child pornography, these people are re-victimized again and again,” Iden said.
Authorities began investigating Rodriguez on July 22, 2019, after he went online and paid two young women in Ohio, one 20 and one 15, to dance for him. Cynthia Paoletta, assistant attorney general with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, told Iden that Rodriguez paid the women thousands of dollars in 2018-19 despite being told by the 20-year-old that the other girl was underage. The underage girl’s parents contacted authorities, leading to the investigation, but the Ohio charges weren’t prosecuted as part of the plea agreement.
As part of the investigation, Rodriguez’s Walnut Street home was searched on Aug. 2, 2019, and 118 child porn videos were found on a hard drive. Eighty-four videos depicted anal or vaginal penetration of minors by an adult, with 19 of the videos depicting children 10 or younger. The youngest was 2 years old.
Paoletta sought the minimum sentence for Rodriguez but told Iden that in an interview with a psychologist, Rodriguez minimized his downloading of images of pre-pubescent girls having sex with adult men. “It’s almost as if it just happened to him rather than him actively downloading the images,” she said.
Paoletta said the victims, who could be identified, had been notified by authorities. “They will likely deal with these notifications for the rest of their lives,” she said.
Defense attorney Rammy G. Barbari countered that Rodriguez’s acceptance of responsibility and remorse was genuine and he was the “perfect candidate” for long-term probation and sex offender treatment. Barbari said Rodriguez, who worked as an area security manager for Amazon Web Services before being fired after being charged, overcame a hellish childhood in crime-ridden neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens. Barbari cited a letter to Iden from Rose Marie Rodriguez, Rodriguez’s younger sister.
In the letter, Rose Rodriguez said their father was murdered in front of the family when they were very young. She said their mother frequently beat her and her brother would defend her and be beaten instead. When they were robbed at knifepoint while carrying a deposit from their stepfather’s business, they were beaten when they returned home. Rodriguez said she and her brother remain close, and he is devoted to his three young children.
“He made a mistake that I’m 100% sure he would never do again,” she said. “I plead with you to give him a chance to continue improving, to continue providing for his family.”
Kara Rodriguez, who fought back tears in court on Monday, also wrote Iden. She said her husband of 10 years is beloved by his children and has not been allowed to live with them since being charged, which has been heartbreaking for the family.
“I find the industry created by the distribution, production and possession of child sexual abuse material abhorrent and could not rightly defend anyone I felt was engaged in it,” Kara Rodriguez wrote. “It breaks my heart that he will be labeled as a sex offender and categorized with individuals who prey upon children. This could not be further from the truth for the type of man he is.”
Upon release, Rodriguez will be on five years of supervised probation. He must register for life as a sex offender and his internet use will be monitored. Rodriguez is scheduled to report to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County on May 16 to serve his sentence.
