BERRYVILLE — A West Virginia man who was staying at a home in Clarke County is accused of child pornography possession.
James Patrick Wade Jr. admitted to downloading pornographic images that he said popped up while he was looking at Japanese anime pictures, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Deputy Allen Mason of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. Wade said he deleted them the next day. Wade, 39, of the 100 block of Georgetown Square in Martinsburg, West Virginia, appeared on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court. His case was continued to Nov. 16.
Mason, a member of the Northern Virginia-Washington D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, wrote that the investigation began after an algorithm triggered an alert at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 24. An IP address was traced to a home where Wade was staying in the 200 block of Moose Road. A phone flash drive and a laptop computer thumb drive were seized in a search of the home on Oct. 4.
Wade was indicted in April and charged with possession of child pornography and nine counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession. The indictment said the downloading occurred between July 25-29 of last year.
