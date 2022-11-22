WINCHESTER — A former police officer charged in June with molesting a teenage boy is back behind bars after being arrested last month on child pornography charges.
Joseph Edward Adams, 61, of Richards Avenue in Winchester, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with two counts of producing child pornography and three counts of possessing child pornography, all of which are felonies.
At the time of his arrest, Adams was free on a $25,000 bond while awaiting trial on three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child while in a supervisory or custodial relationship. He had posted the bond on June 17, two days after being arrested on the molestation charges involving a boy under the age of 18.
The child molestation charges from June were processed in Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where records are kept under seal to protect victims and underage offenders. As a result, the circumstances regarding those alleged incidents will not become public unless Adams is indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury, which has not yet happened.
The recent child pornography charges were also filed in Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court but became public on Nov. 4 because Adams appealed a judge’s decision from last month to hold him without bond on the five new felonies.
According to court records, the alleged pornography offenses occurred between Nov. 1 and 30, 2021, and between Feb. 1 and 28 of this year.
Winchester Police Detective M.B. Bansal wrote in a criminal complaint that on June 3, 12 days before Adams was arrested on the molestation counts, the mother of a boy under the age of 15 became concerned about the conduct between Adams and her son so she contacted the Winchester Police Department.
Police were aware of the pornography allegations when they conducted a search of Adams’ Richards Avenue home on June 6 as part of an investigation into the molestation accusations. During that search, Bansal wrote in her report, two videos were recovered that showed the teenage boy “committing sexual acts” in a room inside Adams’ house. Police also recovered from Adams’ person the recording device used to shoot the videos and a memory card stored within it.
Nothing in court documents indicates whether the boy shown in the videos is connected to the June 15 child molestation charges filed against Adams.
Adams has been held without bond since Oct. 12 in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. A hearing on his appeal to set bond in the child pornography case is scheduled for Dec. 20 in Winchester Circuit Court.
Adams was an officer with the Winchester Police Department from September 1986 until January 1990, at which time he left to join the Berryville Police Department. He remained with the Berryville police for 25 years before retiring on Dec. 31, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.