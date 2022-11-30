WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man will spend the next 30 years in prison for downloading dozens of extremely graphic images of children being raped by adult men.
During a Tuesday morning sentencing hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court, David Ryan McCoy, 32, of the 100 block of Amelia Avenue near Stephens City, attributed his crimes to a difficult childhood and depression spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed he obtained the images on behalf of a woman he hoped would join him and his wife in their bedroom.
"I am not some monster; I am not a predator or a pedophile," McCoy told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge William Warner Eldridge IV. "I am simply a broken human who made a monumental mistake."
According to Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Perry, investigators discovered 60 pictures depicting child pornography on at least one of McCoy's computing devices during a six-month criminal probe that began on Jan. 2, 2021.
"It is incredibly disturbing," Perry said of the photos. "Every one of those little girls in those 60 photographs deserve justice."
Eldridge, as part of the sentencing process, reviewed five sample photos from the five dozen collected by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The judge ordered the photos to be kept under seal so they cannot be viewed by the public but described the photos in extremely lurid and disturbing detail, characterizing them as "probably the most abhorrent child pornography out there."
McCoy pleaded guilty on Oct. 28, 2021, to one count of possession of child pornography, 60 counts of a second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and four counts of a second or subsequent offense of distribution of child pornography. State sentencing guidelines for the 66 charges recommended a minimum prison term of 43½ years, a midpoint of 58 years and a maximum of 69 years and seven months, all of which included a mandatory 20 years behind bars for the four distribution counts charged as a second or subsequent offense.
McCoy was scheduled to be sentenced on March 22 but proceedings were postponed when he told Eldridge that his attorney, Louis T. Campola, had not fully explained the potential sentences that could accompany his 66 guilty pleas. When McCoy requested a new lawyer, Eldridge appointed defense attorney James P. Bohnaker to the case. Several weeks later, McCoy replaced Bohnaker with Winchester defense attorneys Paula de Man and Martin Scheller. They worked out a sentencing deal with Perry that dropped six of the 66 charges, required a minimum 20-year prison term and capped the total amount of time he would spend behind bars at 30 years.
"Thirty years is the sentence we believe is appropriate," Perry said.
Eldridge accepted the sentencing deal after acknowledging that McCoy's upbringing could have had some bearing on his decision to download child pornography. The judge noted, however, that McCoy's punishment could have been much worse without the agreement because state sentencing guidelines for the 60 remaining charges suggested a minimum prison term of 43 years and a maximum of 58 years.
Regardless, McCoy asked Eldridge to sentence him to even less time than the agreement called for, stating he wanted to take care of his wife, who has a chronic medical condition, and their dog Pancake.
"I want to dedicate my life to doing good in the community," McCoy said. "I stand before you, judge, and I beg for mercy."
McCoy said he was born homeless and addicted to crack, then was neglected by his mother and physically abused by his stepfather. When he was placed into foster care, he said he was physically abused by foster parents and sexually abused by an older child.
McCoy's wife, Sarah McCoy, testified in her husband's defense.
"He has always treated me very nicely and very generously," she said.
Sarah McCoy said her husband became depressed when the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to remain isolated for several months starting in March 2020. After one of his loved ones died due to the coronavirus, he increased his use of alcohol and marijuana, started taking psychedelic mushrooms and brought up the idea of bringing another woman into their relationship.
McCoy said he found a woman online who was willing to join him and his wife in a three-way relationship. However, the woman was psychologically damaged. She reportedly told McCoy she had been raped when she was 3 and, when she became an adult, realized she enjoyed that type of sexual experience. McCoy said the only reason he downloaded the child pornography was to please her.
"He never put his hands on anyone," Scheller said of his client. "It's OK to be disgusted by the nature of his crimes but still feel sorry for him because of the environment in which he grew up."
While Eldridge said he understood the challenging circumstances of McCoy's life, he cited several elements of the case that made him doubt some of the defendant's claims. For example, the judge recoiled when McCoy said he did not victimize the girls in the photos because they had already been damaged by the people who took the pictures. He also questioned the veracity of McCoy's claim that he downloaded the photos for someone else, noting that in an online exchange with the unknown person who provided the pictures that the defendant specifically requested "super young vids and pics" showing children ages 2 to 6 being raped by men. McCoy also said during that online exchange that if he had children of his own, "you would see them get f*****."
Eldridge handed down the strictest punishment allowed under the terms of the agreement between the defense and prosecution. He sentenced McCoy to a total of 350 years in prison, with all but 30 years suspended. Following McCoy's release, he will be on supervised probation for five years, then on unsupervised probation for the rest of his life. If at any point he violates the terms of his probation, he could be ordered to serve some or all of the 320 years that were suspended from his sentence.
Additionally, McCoy must report himself to the Virginia State Police as a registered sex offender for the rest of his life, and his DNA will be kept on file indefinitely.
"I wish every single day I could turn back time and reverse my actions," McCoy said. "Nothing I do will show how absolutely sorry I am for my behavior."
