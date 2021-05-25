WINCHESTER — Child rapist Julio Cesar Vazquez sought mercy from Judge Alexander R. Iden in Frederick County Circuit Court on Monday, but he didn’t get it.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of nine years, one month, a midpoint of 16 years, three months, and a maximum of 19 years, six months. But Iden diverted from the guidelines, saying Vazquez committed “egregious, unwanted sexually predatory behavior.” He sentenced Vazquez to 74 years with seven years suspended for raping a then-13-year-old girl in Vazquez’s Frederick County home on Oct. 27, 2019.
A seven-man, five-woman jury convicted Vazquez of rape, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and sexual penetration on April 2 and recommended a 74-year sentence.
The girl testified the rape was the last of four or five that occurred over a two-year period. Evidence against Vazquez included saliva DNA from him that was on the victim’s breasts, thighs and genitalia. Two jurors told The Winchester Star after the trial that DNA evidence, rather than testimony of the girl or Vazquez, was the primary reason they voted to convict.
Attorney John F. O’Neill Castro asked Iden for a 10-year sentence. Other than traffic violations, he said the 32-year-old Vazquez hadn’t gotten in trouble and was a hard worker and good provider for his family.
“Julio maintains his innocence and this is his right,” O’Neill Castro said. “Only two people know what happened that night.”
O’Neill Castro had unsuccessfully sought to have the trial continued until after July 1 when a new state law takes effect. It allows defendants to choose whether juries recommend sentences if they’re convicted or whether judges sentence. Because juries don’t get to see guidelines, they tend to recommend harsher sentences to judges who rarely go against jury recommendations. Judges see guidelines before sentencing.
Before the change, Virginia had been one of just three states that allowed juries to recommend sentences. In a vote along party lines earlier this year, the Democratically-controlled legislature passed the law to reduce overly long sentences that critics said were based on emotion rather than sentencing statistics. The change was also designed to increase jury trials.
Defendants nearly always choose plea bargains and fear of long sentences if convicted at trial. Just 1.3% of criminal convictions in Virginia in 2019 resulted from jury trials, according to Justice Forward Virginia, a criminal justice reform group. About 90% of convictions came in plea deals with the remainder in bench trials.
Nonetheless, Heather D. Enloe, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Iden that her office “cannot reconcile the General Assembly’s confused and sloppily-executed agenda that the community both deserves and does not deserve to be part of the criminal justice system.” Enloe said in an interview after the sentencing that she was referring to the legislature’s overall criminal justice reforms and not specifically mandatory jury sentencing.
While juries will still decide guilt or innocence and could still recommend sentences if the defendant agrees to it, Enloe told Iden that “sadly, this will be one of the last times Frederick County will be gatekeeper of those who commit sexual crimes against children.” She also said Vazquez is in denial about raping the girl.
“The worst part is he had complete control over her,” she said. “He did commit these crimes no matter how much he denies it.”
(3) comments
Glad to see a judge giving someone more time to serve than what is suspended.
We need more Judges like him.
What we need is the death penalty for crimes like these against children. But, this is a good start. Hopefully he will serve his penalty with those who have a penchant for dealing with child molesters their own way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.