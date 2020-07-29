GAINESBORO — Bystanders are credited with preventing a 3-year-old girl from drowning at Lake Holiday about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Frederick County Assistant Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said in an email on Tuesday that the child was in the water for less than five minutes before being pulled out by a bystander in the 1000 block of Lakeview Drive. The girl wasn't breathing until bystanders performed two minutes of CPR on her and she coughed up water.
Majchrzak said he was unsure how the girl got in the water, but her parents were nearby. She was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email that there was no wrongdoing and no charges are being sought.
