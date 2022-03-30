A man suspected of smuggling a boy into Frederick County from Guatemala and holding him for ransom faces federal charges.
Luis Gerardo Ramirez Monjaraz, also known as Luis Monjarez Ramirez, was charged federally last month with kidnapping a minor, transporting illegal aliens for private financial gain, and illegal reentry of a deported alien after prior removal. Two counts of abduction by force filed in Frederick County were dismissed on March 10 due to the federal indictments.
The allegations began after a pursuit on Interstate 81 in the county on Nov. 23. The then-16-year-old boy's uncle called police and said he was following Ramirez Monjaraz. He said he paid Ramirez Monjaraz $1,000 for smuggling the boy, but Ramirez Monjaraz demanded more money and drove off with the boy.
Deputy Travis L. Bridgeforth wrote in a search warrant affidavit that he stopped Ramirez Monjaraz and the boy at exit 313 in a car with temporary Arizona plates. He said Ramirez Monjaraz "admitted to transporting a juvenile male from Guatemala to Virginia for $1,000." A total of $8,517 was found on Ramirez Monjaraz and in the car he was driving, according to his federal indictment.
However, at a bond hearing in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg for Ramirez Monjaraz on Tuesday, Abigail Thibeault, an assistant federal public defender, said the incident was a misunderstanding, not child smuggling and trafficking. She said her client was driving the boy from New York and New Jersey to Virginia for the family and there was a payment dispute. She told Judge Joel C. Hoppe that the uncle "pulled a gun" on Ramirez Monjaraz during the dispute and noted her client was unarmed and he's not alleged to have used any force.
"My client ran out of fear when he was threatened with a firearm by the family member," Thibeault said in a conference call with Hoppe. "He got in the car and drove not thinking that the juvenile was in the car. There were no text messages sent from my client that they needed to pay more money to get the juvenile returned to him."
Because there is a presumption of innocence, Thibeault argued her client should be freed on bond until the case is decided. But Hoppe denied bond. He noted that the 21-year-old Ramirez Monjaraz of Janesville, Wisconsin, is in the U.S. illegally after being deported in 2018 and has no local ties to the area. He said he's a flight risk due to the seriousness of the charges, which could result in lengthy imprisonment if he's convicted.
"There is no condition I could put on him that would assure that he would appear in court as required," Hoppe said. "Furthermore, the nature of the charges against him convince me that he is a danger to the community. There are two sides to this case. I understand that [but] Mr. Ramirez will have his day in court and he'll present his side."
In an interview, Thibeault reiterated that her client is innocent.
"This is not a child kidnapping," she said. "There's much more to the story."
A three-day jury trial for Ramirez Monjaraz is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on June 15.
I guess we should be happy Slo Joe isn't giving the illegal a $1000 WalMart shopping card and a free plane ride some other part of the country
