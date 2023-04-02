A kindness ambassador and author of children's books visited Indian Hollow Elementary School on Friday morning to the delight of the students in a campus-wide assembly.
Stanley Tucker, also known as Stan the Man, is a former second-grade teacher who now tours schools as a literary advocate encouraging young people to tell their story and promote kindness. That is, he does when he is not hosting his own popular show on YouTube, "The Very Airy Library," or penning books for children.
"Everybody in here is an author. You need to know that," Tucker told the students. "You are the author of your own life story, and every day of your life you are building your story, with the words that are coming out of your mouth, by the way you are treating others, so remember that."
Tucker, who is based in Atlanta and donned an Atlanta Braves cap, was touring the school and delivering the program from what was called the "purple poplar forest in the very airy library," a reference that resonated with this crowd. The program marked Tucker's first time in Virginia.
The Indian Hollow cafeteria thronged with students who had seen Tucker's "The Very Airy Library" before and lined up to give him high-fives.
Tucker graduated from Kennesaw State University with a bachelor's degree in education in 2013. His program, Leap for Literacy, gives books away to kids from his colorful bookmobile called the Read N' Roll — and the currency is kindness.
Part of the presentation Friday morning focused on how to overcome life's challenges. He spoke about how his father passed away when he was eight years old and how that influenced the path he has taken in life to educate children and motivate them to be successful in their endeavors. The book he read during the assembly, "Stan and the Man," focuses on Tucker's relationship with his father.
Touting the benefits of respecting others and important lessons in hard work, Tucker was clad in a shirt that said "Kind People are my Kind of People." Other books Tucker has written include, "Your Voice" and "My Kind of People."
For more about Tucker, go to https://www.stanleytucker.com/
