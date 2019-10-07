WINCHESTER — The annual Public Safety Chili Cook Off sponsored by the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department will be at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Judging begins at noon, and winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
Nonperishable food will be collected for the Highland Food Pantry during the event. For more information, contact the department at 540-662-2298.
