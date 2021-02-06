STEPHENSON — A faulty chimney is blamed for a fire that destroyed a home at 785 Slate Lane on Thursday.
The fire, which was called in at 7:13 p.m., began around a chimney flue pipe, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release. The fire had spread to the rest of the two-floor home by the time firefighters arrived at 7:27 p.m. It was extinguished at 9 p.m.
The four people in the home were outside when firefighters arrived, according to Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak. While no rescues were needed, Majchrzak said in an interview that firefighters had their hands full due to the spread of the fire. “It took a lot of effort to get to the various areas to make sure the fire was extinguished,” he said.
The home, which is located off Brucetown Road, is at the end of a long, one-lane driveway which complicated firefighting efforts. Hoses were extended 2,600 feet to get to water tanker trucks because there were no fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters used water from a pond a half-mile away. “They did an excellent job dealing with the circumstances they had,” Majchrzak said.
Majchrzak said no one was injured in the fire, but one firefighter was hospitalized for a minor medical condition. The fire caused about $300,000 in damage, according to the release.
The 1,407-square-foot home was built in 2002 and is owned by Steven J. Sfarnas, according to property records. The total value of the home and land is $514,000.
