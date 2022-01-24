WINCHESTER — A defective pipe for a wood stove is blamed for causing a chimney fire that badly damaged a home on Papermill Road in Frederick County and displaced a family of eight.
The fire, which was called in at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday by a resident, spread from the chimney to the first floor of the home, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release. The first firefighters arrived at 11:59 p.m. and the residents, all of whom are adults, were out of the home, according to an email on Monday from Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak.
Fire was coming from the rear of the home and firefighters prevented it from spreading from to the second floor. The fire was extinguished at 12:42 a.m. The residents received housing assistance from the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley chapter.
Majchrzak noted the fire was the third this month involving homes without working smoke detectors. He urged residents who need a smoke alarm to contact the county fire marshal's office at 540-665-6350.
"It was very fortunate that individuals were awake and could recognize the danger and alert the other residents and evacuate the home," Majchrzak said.
Chimney fires typically account for 15% to 20% of county house fires annually. The Chimney Safety Institute and the National Fire Protection Association recommend homeowners have their chimneys checked by a certified chimney sweeper annually.
