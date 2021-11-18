GAINESBORO — A fire that began near a chimney flue on Tuesday caused no injuries, but two people were displaced from their home in the 1400 block of Indian Hollow Road, fire official say.
No one was at the residence when the fire was reported at 2:18 p.m. by a driver passing by, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release. When firefighters arrived at 2:27 p.m., smoke was billowing from the roof in the rear of the home.
The release said fire was coming a first-floor wood stove and above the wood stove on the second floor. With no fire hydrants available, water had to be shuttled in via tanker trucks that hold 1,500-3,000 gallons of water. Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said in an email that about 3,500 gallons of water were needed to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished at 3:14 p.m.
The fire caused approximately $69,000 in damage to the 1,014-square-foot cinder block and vinyl home. The value of the home, built in 1956, and land is $135,500, according to county property records. The owners are listed as Billy Thomas Marple and Carol Marple.
Chimney fires typically account for 15% to 20% of all Frederick County house fires. They often occur in late fall or early winter during the first cold spell of the season.
The fires often involve fireplaces or wood stoves that haven’t been used for months. The Chimney Safety Institute and the National Fire Protection Association recommend homeowners have their chimneys checked by a certified chimney sweeper annually. Majchrzak also recommended burning seasoned firewood to reduce the ability of soot build-up in the chimney.
