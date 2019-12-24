{child_flags:centerpiece}{child_flags:hot}Chinese adoptions
Ben and Kirsta Weber want to share their experience of adopting a child from China with anyone who may be considering it. Ben Weber can be contacted at robertbenjaminweber@gmail.com
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
{child_flags:centerpiece}{child_flags:hot}Chinese adoptions
Ben and Kirsta Weber want to share their experience of adopting a child from China with anyone who may be considering it. Ben Weber can be contacted at robertbenjaminweber@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.