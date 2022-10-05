If you’re an NFL fan of the teams that are located closest to our area, you probably could use a little good news.
The Washington Commanders (1-3) are playing about as well as their new nickname and it’s become painfully obvious that Carson Wentz wasn’t the answer at quarterback. Pick a major statistic and you’ll probably find the Commanders among the league’s worst.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also are 1-3 and are looking to be on their way to the first losing season under Mike Tomlin since he took over in 2007. The only ray of sunshine for the Steelers is that out of desperation Tomlin is going to give rookie Kenny Pickett a shot at quarterback.
The Ravens (2-2) are at least a little better, but they’ve already lost to a pair of AFC East teams (Buffalo and Miami). Thankfully, they play in one of the weaker divisions in the league.
Yeah, we all could use a good NFL story and we’ve got one.
Former Millbrook High School football standout Nazeeh Johnson made his debut on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Johnson suited up and played on special teams. While a modest debut, let’s think about it a little bit.
According to the website Leagueside.com, the chances of a high school football player making to the NFL each year are about 853 (the number of players that do make it) in 1.1 million (the total number of high school players). That’s about a 0.08 percent shot of playing for an NFL team, about the same odds that you will get struck by lightning in your lifetime.
Johnson’s odds were even longer than that. He wasn’t a five-star recruit coming out of high school that landed at a football factory like Alabama or Ohio State.
No, Johnson headed to Marshall without a scholarship as a preferred walk-on.
And that’s what makes this story so great.
After leaving Winchester, Johnson had to earn his way at every level.
He had to earn his scholarship (after two years) and his starting spot at Marshall against some of the guys who entered with scholarships. In an era where players look to turn professional as soon as possible, Johnson took the extra year of eligibility that became available after the COVID-19 pandemic to make himself a better player.
He didn’t get a shot at the NFL Combine like all of the highly touted players. At Marshall’s Pro Day, he ran 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 42.5-inch vertical leap, numbers that made the NFL scouts take notice.
He went in the seventh round of the NFL Draft to the Chiefs, not actually the greatest place to go since the Chiefs had selected four defensive backs ahead of him. Honestly, he would have had a better chance to play in the league had he been a free agent and had the opportunity to pick the team he’d try out with.
He battled in camp and was one of the last players waived on cutdown day. However, he made enough of an impression to land a spot on Kansas City’s practice squad. And after the Chiefs played three games, he was signed to the 53-man roster.
It’s a wonderful story of someone who beat the astronomical odds to put on an NFL jersey. And he got to play on Sunday as the Chiefs beat Tom Brady and the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Whether he plays another down or not in the NFL, Johnson accomplished something that a select few get to experience.
And that’s maybe a lesson for those who are still dreaming at high school level. While the odds may be long, hard work and persistence can win out in the long run — not only on the athletic field.
In our Athlete Spotlight section each week, we ask the boys and girls what their plans are after high school. Some dreams seem a lot more realistic than others, but who is it to say they may not happen?
Former NBA star and U.S. Senator Bill Bradley once said, “Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in.”
Persistence does pay off, whether it’s on the athletic field, in business or whatever field of endeavor.
Nazeeh Johnson is a perfect example of this for us. While the odds can be long, lightning can strike.
And that’s some wonderful news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.