Birth of a rivalry?
To have a real rivalry between two teams in sports, you need for there to be the potential for either side to win.
Until this week, it’s been awful hard to call the James Wood-Sherando football matchup a rivalry. After a loss in their very first season as a program, the Warriors had won 28 of the last 29 meetings against the Colonels, including the last 13. In the last nine games between the two schools, Sherando had triumphed by a whopping 403-63 margin with just one of those games being closer than 34 points (14-10 in 2015).
So even with the without this crazy COVID-19 pandemic, any reasonable person would have gone into Wednesday’s matchup between the two schools wondering if this was going to be a continuation of what has happened over and over again.
But aside from history, the odds seemingly were stacked higher for Sherando, which was playing at Arrowhead Stadium on Senior Night. The Warriors had won their three games this spring, including a pair over Millbrook, by at least two touchdowns.
James Wood, which had canceled its first two games of the four-game Frederick County season, was playing its opener. Other than practice, the Colonels hadn’t hit anyone else in anger.
Throw in the fact that they were starting a former wide receiver at quarterback, a position he had not played before, and the odds seemed very long.
About the only thing the Colonels had going for them was that they were a mystery in that no film of scrimmages or games was out there to help the Warriors prepare for whatever James Wood had installed since it last previous game in November of 2019.
So imagine the surprise when the Colonels racked up a 36-20 win Wednesday, blanking the Warriors over the final two quarters.
Speedy wide receiver Jaden Ashby, taking snaps out of the Wildcat formation, rushed for three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jayson Herndon, who said he had once attempted a pass as a sophomore, rushed for a pair of scores.
And James Wood’s defense, with two of its linemen giving up close to 100 pounds to some of the Warriors’ bigger offensive linemen, held Sherando to 107 yards on the ground and caused five turnovers.
But while they overcame the physical part on the field, maybe the Colonels’ biggest victory was prevailing mentally after so many beatdowns from the Warriors.
James Wood coach Ryan Morgan, who was a first-year freshman coach when the Colonels last topped the Warriors in 2008, said his team was practicing well, but even he wondered if that would be good enough.
“When you haven’t beaten someone in 13 years, you’re wondering if your best can beat their guys,” he said.
Sherando coach Bill Hall admitted that maybe his players were thinking along the same lines.
“With our past success against James Wood, they probably didn’t respect James Wood the way they should have,” Hall said.
Maybe the Colonels’ victory was able to breath a little life into the series, which may become a full-blown rivalry one day. There’s still some work to be done there.
But, you certainly could understand why the Colonels were so joyous for one night and for a victory that defensive lineman Clayton Jones called “probably the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my whole life.”
The triumph brought some excitement into a program that has certainly struggled against its neighbors. The Colonels are 4-23 since 1993 against Handley and have lost five straight against Millbrook, who they conclude the season with on Tuesday.
“I’m really proud of my teammates,” a smiling Herndon said Wednesday. “Everybody fought hard and stuck together for the long road.”
When that road winds around to the fall and hopefully things return to normal, maybe the football season will be a little more interesting.
True rivalries can spice things up.
