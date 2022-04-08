Dig the pitching
It doesn’t seem like more than 20 years ago when Nike came out with one of the best baseball commercials ever.
If you followed the sport at that time, you still remember it.
It shows Atlanta Braves standout pitchers Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine being jealous of all of the attention that Mark McGwire was getting for hitting home runs.
So the two Cy Young winners and future Hall of Famers buy their workout shoes and start working out so that they can hit homers, too.
After they blast balls in batting practice, actress Heather Locklear says hello.
And Maddux delivers the line we all remember, “Chicks dig the long ball.”
And while that may be true (Locklear asked if they knew where McGwire was), you can bet the managers and coaches felt a little different.
Ask anyone in charge of a baseball team and they’ll likely take the kind of numbers that Maddux and Glavine put up over the years than those of McGwire.
We’ve all heard the quote in football that, “Defense wins championships.”
Amend that statement to make it, “Pitching and defense wins championships,” and you’ve got a winning formula in baseball.
If the opponent can’t score, it makes it awful hard for them to beat you. During the heyday of Maddux and Glavine, the Braves won a remarkable 14 consecutive NL East titles (excluding the 1994 season which ended with a labor dispute), something that is unprecedented in the sport.
We bring up the subject of pitching because Friday’s Star confirmed what our eyes have been telling us so far this season — most of our high school baseball teams are flush with pitching talent.
If you looked at our list of baseball leaders, you will see that pitchers have been dominant early this season.
While there may have been more individual talent in previous seasons locally, this year’s crop of pitchers may be one of the most deep the area has seen.
Currently, 10 pitchers have an ERA below 3.00 and another two are below 4.00. Through Thursday’s games, Sherando’s Cole Orr (0.37), James Wood’s Nick Bell (0.67), Clarke County’s Jacob Plotner (0.75) and Millbrook’s Jerrod Jenkins (0.75) have an ERA under 1.00.
But none of these guys are alone on their staffs. In addition to Jenkins, who is headed to Division I power Dallas Baptist, Millbrook also boasts Carl Keenan (1.00), Aiden Henry (1.31) and Ethan Burgreen (2.00) with stellar ERA numbers. Not surprisingly, the Pioneers (3-0) are unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District. All of these pitchers were around last season when the Pioneers went 9-1 in district play.
Thus far, the big surprise has been Sherando, 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the district. Orr is joined by Gary Keats (2.00) and Tyler Strosnider (2.42) among the area’s ERA leaders. None were on the varsity roster last season.
Bell, who was lights out in relief in James Wood’s runner-up finish in Region 4C last season, has carried that over and is joined in the rotation by Colin McGuire (3.86 ERA), who has bounced back strong from a rough outing in his first start and has a six-inning no-hitter.
In addition to Plotner, Clarke County’s main starters have been Dagan Kitner (2.93 ERA) and Luke Lyman (3.42), who is headed to Division I Morehead State.
All four of these local teams have winning records in tough baseball districts.
In the Northwestern, only Millbrook and James Wood have met so far, a 4-3 decision won by the Pioneers after scoring two runs in the seventh.
But if that game is any indication, runs will come at a premium and there will be plenty of drama.
We’ll see if that holds true as Sherando plays at Millbrook on Monday and hosts James Wood on Tuesday.
If you are a baseball fan, you should get out and take a look at some excellent teams who have outstanding pitching depth.
For those that dig the long ball, you are probably going to be out of luck this season.
