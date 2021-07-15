Games beginning
It seems hard to believe that the high school sports season ended June 26 and that just over a month later will be Virginia High School League’s opening day for the start of football practice.
After having to deal with delays and shortened seasons last year, let’s hope this fall brings some return to normalcy and that COVID-19 doesn’t wreck the best made of plans again.
Just a few days prior to the opening of football practice here, the world’s athletes will get the opportunity to compete in something in which they endured a long delay.
The Summer Olympics start on July 23 and run through August 8 in Tokyo. Stars of high-profile Olympic sports like gymnastics, swimming, track & field and basketball will share the stage with competitors from surfing, karate, judo, wrestling and skateboarding.
Maybe someone from some of the more niche sports (a total of 339 events among 33 sports are on the schedule) will join the likes of Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky who are now household words. If there’s some sort of pull-at-your-heartstrings story, you know NBC will have it queued up and ready to go.
And it certainly will be nice to see “Old Glory” and “The Star Spangled Banner” play over a medal ceremony no matter what the sport.
But you can’t help but wonder if the Olympics still mean the same to us as they once did.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who was around long before cable television and social media arrived where the Olympics seemed so important to us as a nation. Seeing our athletes take on the supposed “amateurs” from the Eastern Bloc countries made for great TV.
Even if we knew the results, we’d stay up to watch the primetime re-runs as Jim McKay led ABC’s coverage of the games.
And because there weren’t so many options, we knew the athletes who were going to compete.
Quick. Who was the fastest male in the 100 meters in the recent U.S. Olympic Trials?
Unless you watched it or really follow the sport you’d have know idea who Trayvon Bromell was or looked like.
Back in the day in track & field, Carl Lewis, Edwin Moses, Michael Johnson, Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo-Jo), Jackie Joyner Kersee, Jim Ryun, Rafer Johnson, Dave Wottle, Evelyn Ashford, Marion Jones, Dwight Stone and yes Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner were household names.
You couldn’t wait for the Games to start to see if they could bring back a gold.
And you always knew there would be someone to emerge as a star of the Games and a future star of their sports.
Take boxing for example. Sugar Ray Leonard, Michael and Leon Spinks, Oscar De La Hoya, Pernell “Sweetpea” Whitaker, Mark Breland and Cassius Clay (about four years prior to changing his name to Muhammad Ali and becoming “The Greatest”) were all U.S. Olympic champs who would later win world titles as professionals.
How will we view these Games?
Certainly, politics has soured some of us and some athletes have already used their forum prior to having a medal draped around their necks.
But it really should come as no surprise to anyone who knows the history of the Games. Adolph Hitler wanted to use the 1936 Games to promote his “master race” agenda only to have Jesse Owens steal the show.
Politics was the cause for the worst single day in Olympic history as eight Palestinian terrorists from the group “Black September” infiltrated the Olympic village which led to the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches. As a 10-year-old, I was still up in the wee hours of the morning when McKay delivered his famous and haunting line, “They’re all gone.”
The U.S. and Russia played political footsie by boycotting each other’s Games in 1980 and 1984.
People and governments are always going to try to take advantage when the world has its eyes focused on one thing.
We’ll see just how many people will be watching this time.
And by the time, they’re done. The high school season will be just around the corner. Football kicks off locally with games on Aug. 27.
Let’s hope everything goes off without a hitch.
